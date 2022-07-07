A late rally helped the Rex come close, but there was no cigar in the end as Normal earned a 6-4 win over the Rex on Thursday at the Corn Crib.
Normal’s three-run fifth proved decisive. It put the CornBelters up 5-1.
The Rex rallied for three runs in the sixth inning of a seven-inning game, but the CornBelters added an insurance run in its half of the sixth and held on.
Alec Brunson had three of the seven Rex hits, including a double and home run.
The Rex and CornBelters’ second game of their doubleheader ended after the Tribune-Star deadline.
Wednesday
• Rex 5, Springfield 4 — At Springfield, Ill., a pair of two-run innings, in the seventh and eighth, lifted the Rex to a victory against the Lucky Horseshoes.
All seven of the Rex hits were singles. Jordan Schaffer was 2-for-5, helping the top four spots in the order combine to go 5-for-18 overall.
Golf
• ISU golfers honored — Six Indiana State women’s golfers were recognized on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team as announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Branum, Kristen Hobbs, and Chelsea Morrow all received the award for the second consecutive season to highlight the Sycamores, while Molly Lee, Iyoun Chew, and Grace Welty all claimed honors for the first time. Overall, a total of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor.
Hobbs (78.6), Morrow (79.2), Lee (80.0), and Branum (80.6) competed in all seven events in the 2021-22 season, while Chew (82.4) added competed in five events on the season. Welty posted an 84.2 stroke average on the season over her nine rounds in the 2021-22 season.
