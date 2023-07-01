In Chillicothe, Ohio, Rex Baseball mustered four hits in a 3-0 loss to the Chillicothe Paints in Prospect League play Saturday.
Right fielder Morgan Colopy had two of the knocks.
Starting Rex pitcher Justin Bogard went six frames with three earned runs, two walks, a strikeout and six hits. Donnie Dycus and Nolan Miller didn't allow a run in two innings combined, in relief.
Shortstop Slater Schield swiped two bases.
This marked the Rex's first time without scoring this summer, as they dropped three in a row.
The Rex (10-15) host the Danville Dans on Monday.
In more summer baseball action.
- Post 346 starts 3-0 — At Moline, Ill., Wayne Newton Post 346 won its first three games at the Leo Brunner Tournament for American Legion baseball and will play for the championship on Sunday.
On Friday, the Terre Haute team posted a 9-4, rain-delayed win over Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Will pitched five innings for the win and Ben Kearns pitched the last two innings for the save and also hit a grand slam that was the big blow in an eight-run fifth inning.
Kearns was 2 for 3 for the game while Tucker Helton, Ross Olson and Isaak Osborne also drove in runs.
Early Saturday, Post 346 beat Rock Island, Ill., 15-6 with Helton the winning pitcher and Gunnar Langer recording a save.
Olsen and Will were both 3 for 5, Olson driving in three runs, while Linden Jenkins hit two doubles, Kearns and Riley Huckaby each had a single and double and Logan Nicoson had two hits and drove in three runs.
In Saturday's second game, Post 346 beat Galesburg again, this time by a 4-2 score.
Cam Judson pitched 6.2 innings and didn't allow an earned run to get the win, while Langer got a strikeout for the last out and his second save of the day.
Helton and Jenkins were both 1 for 3 with two RBI, Will had two hits and Olsen and Ty Stultz had a hit each.
