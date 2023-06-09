After losing a slugfest Thursday night at Cape Girardeau, the Rex had a late game Friday night before returning home for their Bob Warn Field opener Saturday.
The Rex host longtime rival Danville in a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday after three games at Art Nehf Field.
Terre Haute lost 13-11 Thursday to the unbeaten Cape Catfish, although recent West Vigo graduate Carter Murphy had an impressive debut with a 3-for-5 game that included a triple, a homer, two runs and four RBI.
The Rex overcame an early 5-0 deficit and took an 8-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the Catfish scored three runs that inning and four more in the eighth.
Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning that gave the Rex an 8-5 lead, and in the top of the ninth hit a triple that drove in a run, then scored on an error for his team's final run of the game.
Also for the Rex on Thursday, Jayden Lepper was 2 for 4 with two runs, Slater Scheid 2 for 5 with three runs, Joe Hamilton 2 for 5 and Warren Bailey drove in two runs.
The Rex played one of the league's first-year teams, the Thrillville Thrillbillies, late Thursday before returning to Wabash River Division play against Danville; against Springfield at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; and against Normal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
American Legion baseball
- Wayne Newton Post 346 3, Kirkwood (Mo.) 0 — At Ballwin, Mo., Cam Judson pitched a four-hit shutout as Post 346 won its first game Friday in the Ballwin Tournament.
Sam Glotzbach was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ben Kearns had a hit, a run and an RBI for the winners, now 1-1.
Post 346 played its second tournament game later Friday and begins elimination games on Saturday.
The John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament hosted by Post 346 begins Thursday.
