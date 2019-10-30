The Terre Haute Rex summer baseball team named Jeremiah Knackstedt as its new manager Wednesday.
Knackstedt managed Springfield during the 2019 season. Knackstedt, who played at Greenville University in the mid-2000s, also had collegiate summer league coaching stops in St. Louis and Norfolk, Va.
Knackstedt also runs his own baseball academy in Brentwood, Mo.
Knackstedt replaces Tyler Wampler, who managed the Rex from 2016-19 with a Prospect League championship won in 2018.
In other basketball:
• Engineers tabbed for 3rd — Rose-Hulman has been picked to finish third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's standings this season, according to a preseason poll of league coaches released Wednesday.
Transylvania was picked to finish first with 95 poll points and six first-place votes. Defending champion Hanover was selected second with 83 points and one first-place vote.
Rose-Hulman received strong consideration with two first-place votes and 73 poll points to edge out Franklin (72) for third. Bluffton, Anderson, Mount St. Joseph, Earlham, Defiance and Manchester round out the poll.
The Engineers return two starters and 10 letter winners from last season’s team. Returning starters include D3News preseason All-American Craig McGee (12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.9 apg) and senior John Czarnecki (10.3 ppg). Other top returning scorers include Michael Lake (4.5 ppg), Eli Combs (3.7 ppg) and Zach Callahan (3.2 ppg).
Rose-Hulman finished 17-9 last season and 13-5 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Engineers have reached the HCAC Tournament Championship Game five times in the last eight years and open their 2019-20 schedule at home on Nov. 12 against Oakland City.
• Middle school scores — Scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Wednesday:
Sixth grade — Woodrow Wilson 49 (Klopfenstein 12), Sarah Scott 28 (Sandifer 13).
Soccer
• Engineers clinch share of HCAC — At Anderson, Rose-Hulman clinched at least a share of its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s regular-season championship since 2009 with a 2-1 victory at Anderson on Wednesday.
With the win, the Engineers also secured the No. 1 seed for the HCAC Tournament that begins with semifinal action at Rose-Hulman next week. The HCAC Tournament schedule and pairings will be finalized after Saturday’s soccer action.
Rose-Hulman improved to 12-4-1 overall and 7-0-1 with the victory. The Engineers have not lost since Sept. 21, a stretch of 10 consecutive matches without a loss.
Goals by Jessica Wells and Sidney Hohl provided enough for the victory. Rose out-shot Anderson 26-10 in the match.
• Rose men maintain three-way tie — At Rose-Hulman, the Rose-Hulman men’s team remained in a three-way tie for first place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 5-2 victory over Anderson on Wednesday night.
Five different Engineers tallied the five goals, as Rose-Hulman improved to 14-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play. Rose-Hulman is tied for the top spot with Hanover and Transylvania with one match left in the 2019 regular season.
Sam Alvares, Takezo Kelly, Ryan Tarr, Matt Fix and Travis Bednarek all scored for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman hosts Transylvania in a showdown of HCAC co-leaders on Senior Day at the Engineer Intramural Field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
• MVC berth at stake in ISU home finale — Indiana State’s women’s soccer team concludes the regular season when they host Missouri State at 5 p.m. tonight.
The Sycamores’ 1-0-1 start in league play this season was the best for the program since a 2-0-0 start in 2006. The Sycamores have never gone through the first four matches of a league season with one or few defeats.
The Sycamores (3-10-2, 1-4-1) have lost three in a row after starting 1-0-1 in MVC play. Missouri State (9-4-2, 3-2-1) is currently in fourth place in the MVC. ISU last beat the Bears in 2013.
Volleyball
• Earlham tops Rose — At Rose-Hulman, Earlham relied on a strong team hitting performance to top Rose-Hulman 25-9, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday night.
Earlham hit .278 for the match, led by 15 kills from Sarah Dickman and 14 kills from Julia Stewart. Lauren Jackson added 41 assists for the Quakers.
Elizabeth Canon led the Rose-Hulman offense with nine kills, and the freshman duo of Kayla Harding and Riley Woodruff had six kills each. Katie Orbeta tallied 25 assists and tied Gabrielle Gilbertson for team-high honors with three service aces.
Katryna Dahlberg paced the defensive effort with 14 digs and Gilbertson added 10. Maria Bruner contributed five kills and tied with Canon for team-high honors with three blocks.
Earlham improved to 17-8 and 5-3 in league play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 13-15 and 5-3 in conference play. The Engineers host Bluffton in the Senior Day matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hulbert Arena.
