Visiting Chillicothe jumped on the Rex early Saturday evening and raced to a 15-5 win in Prospect League baseball.
The Paints had a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning, held the Rex to one in the bottom of the inning and led 9-1 after scoring five times in the fourth. Six more runs in the top of the ninth finished it off.
Slater Schield and Joey Hamilton were both 2 for 4 for the Rex and each had a stolen base. Schield scored two runs.
The Rex play a 6:30 p.m. home game Monday against Champion City, while the Paints return home to play Johnstown on Sunday.
- Post 346 advances to semifinals -- At Crawfordsville, Wayne Newton Post 346 won two of its three pool games at the Crawfordsville Wood Bat Tournament and avenged its only loss in the elimination game late Saturday.
Terre Haute lost 4-3 to Crown Point in its first game Friday, with Jax Cox allowing just one earned run in a losing cause. Ty Stultz had a double and Riley Huckaby a hit, a run and an RBI.
Post 346 then beat Highland 6-5 with Coy Edwards getting the win on the mound in relief and Huckaby, Stultz, Isaak Osborne and Bryson Carpenter getting two hits each. Stultz had two RBI.
Early Saturday, Post 346 routed Buckley, Ill, 11-1 in four innings with Cam Judson getting the win on the mound and Tucker Helton hitting a double, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Stultz also had two RBI and Tyler Will scored twice.
In a rematch with Crown Poiint, Stultz was winning pitcher and had a double and two RBI as Post 346 won 9-2. Osborne was 3 for 3 and Huckaby had a double with two runs and two RBI.
