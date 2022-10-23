Rose-Hulman junior Jailen Hobbs scored four touchdowns and the Engineers' defense recorded a shutout in a 49-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football victory over Franklin College on Saturday at Cook Stadium.
Hobbs set a new single-game Rose-Hulman school record with 148 punt return yards, including a 51-yard touchdown and a 70-yard return to the 2-yard line. He also hauled in 7 pass receptions for 103 yards and 3 touchdowns to propel the offense.
Miguel Robertson completed 22-of-29 passes for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Adam Tice-Saliu joined Hobbs as a receiving threat with 8 receptions for 89 yards and 1 touchdown. Grant Ripperda led the ground attack with 84 rushing yards, Lance Shelton added 42 rushing yards, and Daniel Huery added 5 receptions for 47 yards for Rose-Hulman.
The RHIT defense was an equal story, holding Franklin to just 9-of-36 passing for 67 yards with 3 interceptions including a 11-yard pick-six touchdown by Riley Roberts.
Rose-Hulman scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Robertson to Tice-Saliu. Hobbs stole the show for the rest of the first half, scoring on a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown and pass receptions of 5 and 40 yards to give Rose-Hulman a 28-0 lead at the break.
Rose-Hulman improved to 4-0 in HCAC play and 4-3 overall with its 13th consecutive victory against conference opposition. Franklin dropped to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in HCAC play. The Engineers host Defiance for Senior Day on Saturday at 1:30 pm.
• • •
In other college football:
• SWMC suffers first loss — At West Terre Haute, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods fell to Calumet College of St. Joseph 30-27 in a game at Jay Barrett Field.
In the season opener, the Pomeroys defeated CCSJ 34-28 in overtime, but the Crimson Wave had the upper hand on SMWC's home turf.
A missed extra point on a fourth-quarter SMWC touchdown tied the game at 27, but CCSH unknotted the contest with a Jared Saez's field goal with 3:54 remaining.
The SMWC offense had time to make one more drive, but Brennon Landry was intercepted by Quindarius Davis to clinch the Crimson Wave's victory in Midwest Sprint Football League action.
It was a battle of 3-0 MSFL teams that gives the Crimson Wave a leading chance to host the MSFL championship game on Nov. 5.
SMWC quarterback Brennon Landry was 13 for 25 for 91 yards and an interception for SMWC.
Patrick Perea rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown to go with four receptions for 48 yards.
SMWC plays its regular-season finale at Fontbonne next Saturday.
Volleyball
• Northview falls in regional semi — At Monrovia, Northview's volleyball season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Western Boone in the semifinal of the Class 3A Monrovia Regional. WeBo won 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 and went on to win the regional in a championship match win against Guerin Catholic.
A bright spot for the Knights, who finished 28-6, was Keira Lucas reaching the 1,000 mark in career kills.
• RHIT earns road win — At Bluffton, Ohio, Rose-Hulman improved to 3-4 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action with a key 21-25, 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8 victory over Bluffton on Saturday.
The 5-set match featured double-figure kills for Rose-Hulman in four of the five sets. Megan Korte led the offense with 18 kills, and Allie Fults pitched in with 13 kills and a team-high 5 blocks.
Sophia Koop added 12 kills and set a team-high with 5 service aces to add to the Engineer offense. Sophia Harrison pitched in with a team-best 34 assists and 3 service aces. Korte also had 2 blocks.
Rose-Hulman improved to 11-11 overall and 3-4 in league play, while Bluffton dropped to 15-9 and 3-4 in conference games. The Engineers return home to face Earlham for Senior Night on Wednesday at 7 pm.
• ISU falls — At ISU Arena, Melina Tedrow became the first player in Indiana State history to surpass 2,000 career digs Saturday evening, but it came in a three-set loss for the Sycamores (26-24, 25-14, 25-19) against Drake inside ISU Arena.
ISU went 0-2 for the weekend as Northern Iowa earned a 3-0 win on Friday.
Tedrow achieved the mark in the first set and finished the match with 17 digs, giving her 2,013 (and counting) for her career. Kaitlyn Hamilton led the Sycamores with 10 kills, while Mallory Keller added seven kills and seven digs.
ISU (3-14, 2-7) next plays at Illinois-Chicago on Friday.
Swimming
• RHIT men 4th, women 7th — At West Lafayette, Rose-Hulman's men's swimming team finished 4th overall and 1st among NCAA Division III programs at the Indiana Intercollegiate Men's Swimming and Diving Meet on Saturday at Purdue University.
The Rose-Hulman's women's swimming and diving team came home with a 7th place team finish.
Rose-Hulman's men host Wabash in a men's swimming and diving matchup on Friday. The Engineers' women's swimming and diving team returns to the road at Illinois Wesleyan University on Saturday.
