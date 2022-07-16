Wayne Newton Post 346 won the American Legion Regional on Saturday at Terre Haute North — without throwing a pitch or swinging a bat.
Post 346 advanced to the state tournament via forfeit. Earlier on Saturday, Sullivan Post 139 defeated Crawfordsville Post 72 9-8 in an elimination game.
The winner was to face Post 346 later on Saturday, but Sullivan did not have enough players to play the championship game.
Post 346, winners over Crawfordsville on Friday night, will play in the state tournament at Rockport starting on Friday. The tournament is scheduled to run from Friday to Aug. 26.
Post 346 indicated in its social media account that it will play Madison at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday.
I I I
In other baseball
• Rex suspended in 12th inning — At Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Rex game at Cape was suspended in the 12th inning with the Rex leading 11-9.
The game will be resumed when the Rex re-visit Cape on July 21.
The Rex rallied from four runs down to force extra innings. The top of the Rex order — Parks Bouck, Jordan Schaffer, Alex Brunson, David Miller and Aaron Beck — were a combined 12-for-28 in the contest.
The Rex comeback began in the eighth. Down 9-5, an eighth-inning RBI single by Kade Lassen scored a run.
In the ninth, Connor Hicks hit a three-run home run to tie the game at nine.
In the top of the 12th, a RBI single by Brunson and run-scoring double by Miller gave the Rex the lead.
According to the game play-by-play, there are no outs in the top of the Rex 12th with Cape still to bat when the game is resumed.
