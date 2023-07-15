On Saturday, Wayne Newton Legion Post 346 overcame a trio of one-run deficits to evade Bryon Cox Post 72 4-3 in extra innings in the Crawfordsville Regional.
Catcher Ross Olsen set the table for the walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff single to left field.
Post 346 (15-10) had the bases loaded, trailing 3-2, after shortstop Tyler Will and second baseman Tucker Helton recorded hits with nobody out.
In the nine-hole, right fielder Isaak fielder grounded into a force out at home. The ensuing game-winning blast was a double to right field from leadoff center fielder Ben Kearns.
He went 3-for-5 with three RBI, on the day. Olsen went 3-for-3 with a run.
With the win, Wayne Newton, out of Terre Haute, clinched a state bid to Kokomo, as one of the top two teams in the three-team field.
Post 346 needs one more win to clinch the regional. The next game is Sunday at 12:30 p.m., against the winner of the Crawfordsville-Madison elimination bout.
The Terre Haute team is rising at the opportune juncture in the season with players coming together after long prep runs and injuries. The team went 2-1 in a recent tournament in Danville, Ill.
Coach Dave Will said this recent form is a culmination of improvement.
On Saturday, he gleaned that his players excelled in the late-game situation by being more patient in the box.
Crawfordsville pitcher Jose Lopez, who went the distance in the extended game, started to give as his pitch count went up, Will said.
Cam Judson of Post 346 went six frames with eight strikeouts and one earned run.
Wayne Newton fell behind 1-0 to Post 72 in the first inning.
The score was knotted at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on Kearns' RBI.
Bryon Cox got out of the frame with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cox went up 2-1.
Then, Cox stranded an insurance run at third in the seventh.
In the bottom of the frame, Wayne Newton extended its opening regional game.
Bryson Carpenter barreled a leadoff knock over the left wall to level the game.
Cox went ahead again in the top of the eighth.
Tyler Will went 2-for-4 with a run on a day for a Post 346 that produced a dozen knocks.
Braydon Tucker, a 2019 Northview graduate, is Philadelphia bound after getting scooped up as an undrafted free agent by the Major League Baseball franchise.
The slinger, who went 7-1 this year at Lipscomb University, wasn't selected in the first 20 rounds, which concluded Tuesday, and the Phillies grabbed the former Indiana Hoosier on Friday.
This year in Nashville, Tenn., he had a 3.97 ERA with 98 strikeouts through 93 innings.
His former prep coach, Craig Trout, confirmed the signing. They won a Class 3A state title together in 2016.
Trout said he expected Tucker to get selected on the final day of the draft.
He described his former hurler as a fighter on the mound and oozing with in-game animation.
Trout said Tucker had a fastball that hovered around 89 mph in high school, it has seen an uptick to 94-96 at the collegiate level.
Tucker showed his potential in his prep days when he fanned 20 batters with the Knights, Tucker said it came against Plainfield.
The next stage for the 6-foot-3 pitcher is the rookie fall league.
Hannahs announces addition of Kevin Bowers to ISU baseball coaching staff
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Head Coach Mitch Hannahs announced the addition of Kevin Bowers to the Indiana State baseball coaching staff on Friday morning.
Bowers joins the Sycamores after a decorated career at Lincoln Trail College where he served as the head coach and Athletic Director for the Statesmen since 2010. Bowers brings 28 years of coaching experience to the program as he returns for his second stint at Indiana State. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Sycamores for the 1999-2000 year.
The long-time coach led Lincoln Trail to a 33-18 overall record in the 2023 season that included a trip to the Region 24 Tournament. That success has been consistent throughout his tenure featuring a trio of NJCAA Region XXIV titles and three GRAC titles.
Bowers has quickly established himself as one of the finer recruiters in the Midwest, seeing his classes achieve success both on and off the field. Since 2005, Bowers has had over 175 of his players move on to NCAA D-1 institutions, seeing 23 sign professional contracts and four named NJCAA-All Americans.
In the classroom, these teams have never received below a 3.0 team GPA, and the 2006 team was named NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. On 11 other occasions, teams have been on the top 25 in the nation.
Prior to his time at Lincoln Trail, he spent two years at UW-Platteville (2000-02) where he served as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. The 2001-02 Platteville team established school records in hits, runs, RBI's and doubles, while posting its best record in 10 years.
Coach Bowers graduated from UW-Parkside and was an assistant there for five years before moving on to Indiana State for the 1999-2000 season. In 2001, he received his Master’s of Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Miller signs professional contract with Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State right-hander Lane Miller signed a professional contract with the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League as announced on Friday morning.
Miller signs the deal following a standout 2023 campaign on the mound that featured the Boonville, Ind. native earning ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team honors, 2023 MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and the spring 2022-23 MVC State Farm Good Neighbor Award.
The redshirt senior was one of the nation’s best stories this past spring after throwing batting practice weekly to the team to earning his first start of the year on March 28 against Purdue. Miller went 8.0 innings allowing two runs while striking out five in the 8-2 win over the Boilermakers. He followed up five days later allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in a 10-1 win over UIC.
The pair of victories led to Miller solidifying his spot as the Sycamores’ Sunday starter in the rotation. He went at least 5.0 innings in each of his first six starts including series clinching victories over UIC, Evansville, and Murray State.
Miller’s postseason was highlighted by taking the win against Evansville on Friday to propel the Sycamores to the MVC Tournament Championship Game. He also drew the start in the NCAA Terre Haute Regional contest against Iowa.
The Sycamores won all 11 of Miller’s starts in the 2023 season as the redshirt senior posted a 7-0 mark with a 2.77 ERA over 61.2 innings. He recorded at least five strikeouts in six different games including a career-high six in the MVC Tournament against the Aces. Opponents hit just .219 from the plate against Miller in 2023.
Miller becomes the third Sycamore pitcher to draw professional interest this season joining Matt Jachec (MLB Draft – Cleveland Guardians) and Connor Fenlong (MLB Free Agent – Kansas City Royals).
Over his career, Miller made 26 career appearances over four years with Indiana State including 12 starts. He recorded a 7-1 record with a 4.07 ERA while posting a 54:24 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.