Wayne Newton Post 346 won the American Legion baseball Region 3 tournament on Sunday, downing Madison 7-1 in the deciding game after losing to Madison 12-7 in the first game of the championship series.
Now 16-11 for the summer, Post 346 begins state tournament play at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kokomo in an eight-team, double-elimination affair.
Ty Stultz allowed just one hit in five innings of the final game, which was shortened to five innings by rain. Ross Olsen hit a two-run homer, Tucker Helton had a hit and two RBI and Bryson Carpenter had a hit and scored twice.
In Sunday’s opener, Tyler Will was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs while Cam Judson was 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs, Ben Kearns was 1 for 1 with a homer and two runs and Stultz was 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBI.
The Terre Haute team got to the championship round by coming from behind three times for a 4-3 win Saturday over the host team, Crawfordsville Post 72.
Kearns was 3 for 5 with three RBI, including a two-run, walkoff double in the bottom of the eighth. Olsen was 3 for 3 and started the game-winning rally with a hit, while Will and Helton also had hits in the decisive inning.
Judson struck out eight in six innings on the mound while Carpenter added a solo homer that tied the score 2-2. Will had two hits.
- — Braydon Tucker, a 2019 Northview graduate, has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tucker went 7-1 this past season at Lipscomb with a 3.97 ERA with 98 strikeouts through 93 innings. He’ll report to a rookie fall league.
