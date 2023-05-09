The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball team will play No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett, the No. 1 seed, in its first game of the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round at Lawrenceville, Ga.
The Pomeroys and Grizzlies will play at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The Pomeroys (36-14) are competing in the NAIA Opening Round for a second straight season after winning the River States Conference Championships last weekend in South Charleston, W.Va.
Coach Jim Walker, who gathered Tuesday with his team at Macksville Coffee Company to watch the selection show, was excited to learn the team’s destination.
“We really didn’t care where they sent us. We think anybody we go up against we have a chance to win,” Walker said. “Summer [Rocha] will always give us a chance if she keeps pitching the way she’s been pitching. We’re excited about being involved in the event.”
Georgia Gwinett (40-10) won its sixth straight Continental Athletic Conference title and finished the regular season with 12 wins in its final 13 regular-season games.
“We knew we were going to get a top 10 team. We played a tough nonconference schedule because we knew this might be where we’re at. We’ve kind of hit our stride with the way we’re playing,” Walker said.
Indiana Tech (40-10) and Coastal Georgia (40-10) will open the double-elimination tournament at noon Monday.
Golf
- Engineers 25th -- At Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., Rose-Hulman's women are in 25th place after the first day of the NCAA Division III Championships.
Precious Saelee and Erin Nolan led the team with rounds of 87 to open the tournament. Saelee was one of only four players to birdie the 13th hole in the entire field.
Mikaela Ikeda led the team with two birdies on the round and did not record anything higher than a double bogey on the way to her round of 90.
Round two begins at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
- Rose gets three of four -- Rose-Hulman took three of the four Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference weekly track honors that were announced Tuesday.
Jailen Hobbs was Men's Track Athlete of the Week, Tim Youndt was Men's Field Athlete of the Week and Katrina Agustin was Women's Track Athlete of the Week.
Tennis
Girls
- Arrows win WIC -- At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows blanked Owen Valley 5-0 to clinch a third straight Western Indiana Conference championship.
Sullivan is 18-1, 8-0 in conference matches.
Boys
- Champaign Central 8, Paris 1 -- At Paris, Ill., Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells picked up the only point for the host Tigers at No. 1 doubles.
Now 7-10, Paris competes Saturday at the Little Illini Conference tournament at Olney.
Softball
- Paris 23, Cloverdale 1 -- At Cloverdale, Jaylynn Hobbs pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in five innings and was 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring five runs in a Western Indiana Conference win for the Golden Arrows.
Also for Sullivan, Klaire Williams was 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI; Aphtyn Earley 3 for 4 with a double, five runs and three RBI; Lexi Grindstaff 2 for 2 with a double, five runs and three RBI; Kate Alsman 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI; and Kensley Wiltermood 2 for 4.
Keeli Price and Andrea Nees had hits for the Clovers.
- Linton 7, North Daviess 1 -- The Miners wrapped up a share of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title with this win.
- Riverton Parke 12, Parke Heritage 1 -- At Rockville, the visiting Panthers continued their hot streak in Wabash River Conference play.
Baseball
- Northview 10, South Putnam 0 -- At Brazil, Hunter Johnson was 2 for 3 with three RBI and shared the shutout on the mound with Gavin Jones for the Knights in a Western Indiana Conference win.
- South Vermillion 13, Attica 2 -- At Clinton, the host Wildcats picked up all their runs in the first two innings of a Wabash River Conference game.
Ryan Straw and winning pitcher Aden Wallace were both 2 for 3, Straw driving in two runs. Braden Richardson was 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Easton Terry 1 for 2 with two RBI; and John Smith 1 for 2 with two runs for the Wildcats.
- Riverton Parke 12, Parke Heritage 3 -- At Rockville, Derron Hazzard struck out 10 batters and had two hits, two runs and two RBI for the Panthers in a Wabash River Conference win.
- Sullivan 6, Cloverdale 4 -- At Cloverdale, Conner McCrary and Tyler Kellett were both 3 for 4 for the winning Golden Arrows in Western Indiana Conference play, Kellett driving in three runs and McCrary hitting a double.
Isaak Osborne, Kailer Johnson and Ty Hamilton were all 2 for 4, Osborne getting two RBI. Jayden Sturges had a two-run double for the Clovers.
Golf
- Northview 163, Terre Haute North 174 -- At Hulman Links, Lane Notter was medalist with a 37 for the Knights.
