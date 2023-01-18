Saint Mary-of-the-Woods dropped a fifth straight men’s college basketball game at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, falling by a score of 80-69.
The Pomeroys put four players in double figures but fell to 1-8 in River States Conference action and 6-13 overall. Tarik Dixon and Keith Germain had 14 points apiece. Davin Miller had 11 off the bench in 14 minutes, while Aaron Collins chipped in 10 points, along with three assists, off the bench.
Miller and Collins helped key a 7-0 run to pull SMWC within 60-59. Collins connected on a 3-pointer, and Miller slammed home an alley-oop dunk lobbed by Tarik Dixon during the spurt.
But WVU Tech rebounded quickly with seven unanswered points.
The Pomeroys shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range, with five players hitting from long range. SMWC shot 45.1% (23 for 51) overall.
But the Golden Bears’ offensive performance was impressive. They made 28 of 44 from the field (63.6%) and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Ashton Parker made 11 of 13 from the field on his way to 32 points.
SMWC returns to action Saturday at Alice Lloyd.
In other college basketball Thursday:
• Woods women lose in OT, again — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods suffered a second heartbreaking overtime loss in the past 10 days, falling 71-66 at West Virginia Tech.
Kylee Stepp (West Terre Haute, Ind/West Vigo) hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to put the Pomeroys ahead 57-56. The Pomeroys forced a turnover by the Golden Bears and Brionna Sims made 1 of 2 at the free-throw line. West Virgina Tech’s Rylee Allie converted at the buzzer to force OT.
Much like the fourth quarter, the Golden Bears (12-8, 5-4 RSC) and Pomeroys (11-6, 3-6 RSC) went back and forth in the overtime. Brooklynn Jones (Loogootee, Ind./Loogootee) and Abbi Parker broke ties at the free-throw line to put SMWC ahead by one twice in the final two minutes.
Neither team led by more than two points until Alva Hedrich hit two free throws with 25 seconds left for a 69-66 WV Tech lead. The Golden Bears hit two more free throws to secure the win.
Avalee Jeffers (Cory, Ind./Clay City) led the way for SMWC with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Parker also had 11 for the Pomeroys. Jones, coming off a career-best 26-point performance, was held to nine. Stepp and Sims led the SMWC bench with eight points apiece, and Haley Polston chipped in seven, all in the third quarter.
SMWC led by as many as nine in the third quarter after erasing an eight-point second-quarter deficit before halftime.
The Pomeroys shot 34.3% (24-70) in the game and 60% (12 for 20) at the free-throw line.
SMWC returns to action Saturday at Alice Lloyd at 1 p.m.
Girls basketball
- North Knox 65, Sullivan 34 — At Bicknell, the host Warriors forced 11 Sullivan turnovers in the first quarter and went on to win a nonconference game between potential sectional opponents on Wednesday.
Jacie Wilson had a game-high 16 points for Sullivan and sophomore Aphtyn Earley had six points and six assists in her first varsity start. Lexi Primus scored 15 points and Brynna Collins had 11 for North Knox.
Sullivan is now 13-8 and hosts Cloverdale on Friday. North Knox, 20-1, hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday night.
- North Central 61, Riverton Parke 28 — At Mecca, Jalyn Davidson had 25 points and Shelby Seay 22 for the visiting Thunderbirds in a nonconference win.
North Central is now 16-4 and plays Saturday at North Vermillion. Riverton Parke, 8-9, is at South Vermillion on Saturday.
• Paris wins Little Illini Conference tourney — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., on Thursday, Paris beat Robinson 45-25 in the championship game of the Little Illini Conference tourney. The win raised the Tigers' record to 22-2.
Paris also scored LIC tourney wins of 85-22 over Lawrenceville in Saturday's quarterfinal and 54-13 over host Mt. Carmel in Tuesday's semifinal.
Paris (45) — Moore 1-0-2, Clark 2-0-4, Tingley 2-2-7, Edwards 0-0-0, Coombes 6-2-16, Moreschi 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Watson 2-0-6, Hawkins 2-1-6, Young 0-4-4, Totals 20-9-54.
Robinson (25) — Blank 2-2-6, A Zane 1-1-3, Jones 3-0-6, M Zane 3-0-7, Shea 1-1-3, Totals 10-4-25.
3pt FG — Paris 6 (Coombes 2, Tingley 1, Hawkins 1, Watson 2) Robinson 1 (Zane 1)
Paris 13 9 10 13 — 45
Robinson 6 8 5 6 — 25
Wrestling
Wildcats win — At Clinton, the South Vermillion Wildcat Wrestling team hosted the Athenians of Crawfordsville High School for their last match of this season. The Wildcats fought a great match and won this meet by a score of 37-36 over the Athenians.
South Vermillion 37, Crawfordsville 36
106 — Josiah McBride (SV) over Taiga Koyanagi (CV) (Dec 9-7)
113 — Camron Teeple (CV) over Kara Beckman (SV) (Fall 3:04)
120 — Haydon Kindred (SV) over Zoey McFarland (CV) (Fall 0:10)
126 — Parker Wray (CV) over Liam Heber (SV) (Fall 0:49)
132 — Christian Peace (SV) over Keegan Alsman (CV) (MD 13-2)
138 — Brogan Decker (SV) over Landon Vaught (CV) (Fall 1:43)
145 — Jaziel Gil-Herrera (CV) over Kyle Higgins (SV) (Dec 3-2)
152 — Ashton Wilson (CV) over Gavin Martin (SV) (Fall 1:40)
160 — Braeden Hites (CV) over Will Clay-Faulkner (SV) (Fall 5:47)
170 — Calvin Dittmar (CV) over Alexander Shryock (SV) (Dec 10-7)
182 — Austin Peters (CV) over Elijah Bodkins (SV) (Fall 3:15)
195 — Augustus Shryock (SV) over Keegan Corkel (CV) (Fall 3:57)
220 — Logan Fiock (SV) over Xavier Stephenson (CV) (Fall 0:26)
285 — Zackery Hess (SV) over Isaiah McNorton (CV) (Fall 0:22)
Next — The Wildcats finished their regular season with a record of 14-12. The Wildcats will be wrestling in the IHSAA Sectionals being held at Crawfordsville on Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 9:00 a.m.
Track and field
• Sycamore honored — Indiana State pole vaulter William Staggs was named the MVC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Thursday morning.
Staggs won the pole vault at the Coughlan Malloy Cup last weekend, placing first in the event for the second consecutive meet to open the season and set a personal record in the event in the process. He was the only athlete in the field to clear five meters, and his mark of 5.21m (17-01.00) was also a Coughlan-Malloy Cup meet record.
The weekly award is the first career honor for Staggs, who was the indoor and outdoor MVC champion in the pole vault last season.
Staggs and the Sycamores play host to the John Gartland Invitational at the Indoor Track and Field Complex. Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m.
Swimming
On Thursday, at the Vigo Schools Aquatic Center, the Plainfield boys and girls swept Terre Haute South in prep play 107-78 and 131-52, respectively.
The Braves 400 freestyle relay squad was the lone first-place finisher by the school in the dual touching the wall in 3:26.19. Maxwell started the relay, followed by Bryson Howe, Christopher Chow and the anchor Connor Lauritzen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.