The annual All-Star Game sponsored by the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association is this week, with practice sessions underway at Rose-Hulman.
The game, 7 p.m. Saturday at Rose-Hulman’s Cook Stadium, will feature players from 36 Wabash Valley high schools, split up into the Gold Division, coached by Linton’s Brian Oliver, and the Black Division, coached by former Owen Valley coach Rob Gibson.
Gibson also is the keynote speaker for the 6 p.m. banquet Friday at the Terre Haute Convention Center, where former coaches Troy Burgess and Troy Johnson will be inducted into the WVFCA Hall of Fame.
Persons wanting to attend the banquet are asked to contact Tom Jones at tom@pacesettersports.com. Cost is $35.
Basketball
- At Anderson, two Wabash Valley players were among those receiving honors at the weekend’s Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic.
Zayvion Baker of Terre Haute South was named Most Valuable Player for the game in which he competed after scoring 24 points.
Emma Simpson of Parke Heritage was the Mental Attitude Award winner for her game.
Golf
- — At Parke County Course, Mark Bridge of Rockville got the third hole-in-one of his career Saturday.
Bridge used a 7-iron to ace the 147-yard ninth hole. Witnessing the shot were Joe Martin, Mike Chobanov, Corey Ransom and Joe Newton.
