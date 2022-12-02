Carlie Pederson scored nine of her game-high 14 points with a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter Thursday night as visiting Bloomington South beat Terre Haute North 40-28 in the Patriots’ Conference Indiana girls high school basketball opener.
North led 9-6 after a quarter, but the Panthers took a 21-17 lead at halftime, then pulled away with a 13-4 fourth quarter.
Hallie Hayes led North with nine points, while Preslee Michael scored six, Aubrey Ervin five and Becca Gore. Now 4-5 overall, 0-1 in CI, the Pats will play Tuesday at West Vigo. Bloomington South is now 4-3 and 2-0 respectively.
In other girls basketball Thursday:
Terre Haute South 50, South Vermillion 13 — At Clinton, the visiting Braves posted their biggest win of the season in a nonconference game.
Katherine Sarver had 10 points and Breena Ireland nine to lead a balanced attack for the Braves, 2-6. South hosts Columbus North on Saturday.
Jessica Berry had seven points and MiKaitlyn Klyaic added five for the 0-7 Wildcats, who are at Northview on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.