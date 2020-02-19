ROUNDUP: Paris to play for sectional title tonight

The undefeated Paris girls basketball team will host its sectional championship at 7 p.m. (CDT) tonight as Teutopolis contests the championship against the Tigers.
They are familiar foes.
The Tigers and Wooden Shoes played each twice within a four-day period bookending the end of 2019 and start of 2020.
The Tigers defeated Teutopolis 44-35 in overtime in the championship game of the Charleston Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
Sarah Isaf scored 17 points in the contest as Paris dominated the overtime period to remain unbeaten in one of the Tigers' closest calls of the season.
Paris was more dominant in its 55-44 victory on Jan. 2 at Paris. Isaf scored 24 as Paris outscored Teutopolis 35-26 in the second half to pull away.
Neither team was tested in their sectional semifinal games. Paris blitzed St. Joseph-Ogden 62-35 and Teutopolis downed Tolono Unity 43-22.
Paris (34-0) has won its three postseason games so far by an average margin of 27 points. The only close game for Teutopolis was a 49-41 win over Pana in its regional championship game.
Though Paris rejoined Class 2A this season after spending several years at the 3A level, the Tigers do have a playoff history with Teutopolis. Paris last played Teutopolis in the postseason in 2011. The Wooden Shoes knocked the Tigers out that season, as well as in the 2010, 2007 and 2006 tournaments.
College
• Woods signs Vigo County athletes — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Head Track & Field Coach Zach Whitkanack announced the signing of Terre Haute South's Djibrille Salako and Kaylynn Barton to the 2020-21 incoming recruiting class.
In addition, SMWC head men's soccer coach Abe Tizaf announced the signing of West Vigo goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci to the 2020-21 incoming recruiting class.
