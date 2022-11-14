Host Paris had a balanced attack Monday night as the Tigers opened the 2022-23 Illinois high school girls basketball season with a 50-21 win over Rantoul in the first game of the North American Lighting Tournament.
Vivian Moore had 12 points to pace the Tigers, while Trinity Tingley, Kaitlyn Coombes and Peighton Smith added eight points each. Tingley also had six steals and three assists and Graci Watson had six rebounds and four steals.
Terre Haute North plays Rantoul at 6:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Patriots are defending tournament champions and play Paris in a Thursday game.
RANTOUL (21) -- Williams 1 2 4. Emery 2 0 4, Jackson-Roper 4 0 8, Roseman 0 1 1, Vermillion 2 0 4, Ramos-Pabon 0 0 0, Ortiz 0 0 0. Totals 9 FG, 3 FT, 21 TP.
PARIS (50) -- Moore 5 0 12, Clark 2 0 4, Tingley 3 0 8, Coombes 2 3 8, Edwards 0 0 0, Moreschi 0 0 0, Smith 4 0 8, Johnson 0 0 0, Watson 2 0 4, Hawkins 2 0 4. Totals 20 FG, 5 FT, 50 TP.
Rantoul;6;9;4;2;--;21
Paris;15;11;15;9;--50
3-point goals -- Moore 2, Tingley 2, Coombes.
Next -- Paris (1-0) plays Terre Haute North at 6:15 p.m. EST on Thursday. Rantoul is 0-1.
College honors
- Two Sycamores, one Engineer selected -- The Missouri Valley Conference awarded individual honors to Indiana State in two different sports on Monday, while the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference picked one Rose-Hulman player to honor.
ISU's Courvoisier McCauley is MVC Newcomer of the Week in men's basketball after getting 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Green Bay and 14 points and six rebounds in a win over Ball State.
McCauley is a transfer from DePaul. ISU is 2-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Also from Indiana State, Keagan Trost was named MVC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Sycamores 21-0 win at Western Illinois on Saturday.
Trost graded out at 91% without allowing a sack or a quarterback hurry while playing a new position, right guard, because of injuries that forced him to move from his usual right tackle spot.
Rose-Hulman's Daniel Huery is the HCAC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff for a touchdown -- and also catching two touchdown passses -- in the Engineers' season-ending 40-31 loss at Mount St. Joseph.
