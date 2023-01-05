Visiting Terre Haute South overcame a bad start and pulled to within nine points at halftime Thursday night in the historic Eveland Gym, but host Paris held the Braves to one second-half point in a 46-16 win.
The Tigers were up 17-5 after the opening quarter but were outscored 10-7 in the second period before pulling away.
There were no double-figure scorers in the game as Paris had six players with at least five points. Kendra Young led the way with nine and added six rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocked shots. Graci Watson and Peighton Smith had seven points each, Trinity Tingley six and Taylor Clark five.
Indi Nichols led South with eight points and Breena Ireland added six.
South is now 5-11 and plays Saturday at Bloomington North. Paris is 18-1 and plays Monday at Sullivan, Ill.
In other girls high school basketball Thursday:
- Riverton Parke 51, North Vermillion 49, OT — At Cayuga, Bailey Duke had 17 points and 23 rebounds and Haylee Mathas also scored 17 as the Panthers picked up their first Wabash River Conference win of the season.
Riverton Parke is now 5-8, 1-3 in the WRC, and hosts South Putnam on Tuesday. North Vermillion, 7-9 and 0-4, got 14 points from Callie Naylor and 11 from Braxtyn Dunham and is at Attica that night.
- North Central 55, South Vermillion 9 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds improved to 12-4 for the season.
Lilli Gaines led North Central with 13 points while Jalyn Davidson had 12, Samantha Secrest 10 and Shelby Seay nine. North Central hosts Sullivan on Tuesday.
South Vermillion, 0-16, got 3-pointers by Emily Vaughn and Kaylee Russell and plays Tuesday at Parke Heritage.
- Linton 55, Vincennes Rivet 46 — At Vincennes, the visiting Miners improved to 14-2 and will play Saturday at West Washington.
Rivet is now 6-9 and hosts Springs Valley that day.
- Shakamak 42, Shoals 36 — At Switz City, the Lakers picked up their second win over the Jug Rox this season in the opening round of the Graves Construction Classic.
Maddie Kennett and Chase Hammonds had 11 points each and Layni Stone 10 for Shakamak, which plays for the championship on Friday. Shoals is now 2-13.
Wednesday
- Terre Haute North 49, South Vermillion 19 — At Clinton, Becca Gore had eight of her game-high 12 points in the first quarter to get the visiting Patriots off to a good start.
Preslee Michael added eight points and Ruby Latorre six for North, 8-11, which hosts Southport on Saturday afternoon. Calee Coleman had 10 for the Wildcats.
Boys basketball
- Shakamak 70, Shoals 63 — At Switz City, the Lakers defeated the Jug Rox in the opening round of the Graves Construction Classic.
Now 6-5, Shakamak plays Barr-Reeve in the championship game Friday. Shoals, 4-5, plays host White River Valley for third place.
Prep swimming
- Braves split — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute South split with Edgewood on the Braves' Senior Night.
South's boys won 138-22 as Connor Lauritzen won the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle; Bryson Howe individual medley and butterfly; Maxwell Bailey the 50 freestyle and backstroke; Paul Bawinkel the 500 freestyle; and Peyton White won diving.
South's girls lost 90-78 despite wins by Demme Hancewicz in individual medley and the 500 freestyle, Mia Belfi in the 200 freestyle, Layla Johnson in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Lyric Irish in backstroke and Kalyn Alivia in diving.
- Terre Haute North 93, Fountain Central 12 — At Veedersburg, the visiting Patriots dominated the boys meet. Girls results were not available.
Prep wrestling
- Northview 42, Terre Haute North 31 — At Brazil, the Knights were victorious.
Prospect League baseball
- Brauer named commissioner — David Brauer has been named commissioner of the Prospect League.
Brauer has spent a decade as assistant commissioner of the NCAA Summit League.
"We had many qualified individuals interested in leading the Prospect League," said Bill Davidson, Prospect League president and director of the Lafayette Aviators. "David stood out due to his extensive college experience, administrative skills and growth strategies he's executed with college athletes."
A University of Illinois graduate, Brauer began his career as an undergraduate in the school's athletic public relations department and as an intern for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.
He worked closely with the baseball programs at both Purdue and Northern Illinois and in a strategic communications position at South Carolina. Among his experience outside the sports industry, Brauer managed all communications, marketing, and advertising for the Wisconsin Lottery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.