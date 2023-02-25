Paris and Breese Mater Dei, the Tigers' opponent in Monday night's Illinois Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional, are very similar teams, coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers says.
Except for the 6-foot-5 center.
Paris, 30-3, and Mater Dei, 24-7, meet at 7 p.m. CST Monday, the winner heading to a state semifinal game on Thursday at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal. The Tigers beat host Pana 42-28 on Thursday for their first sectional championship since 2005 -- which they figured was about time.
"This is a great opportunity," Tingley said. "We've worked really hard, and this was our goal -- so here we are."
The Tigers had won five regionals in a row going into last week's games at Pana, "but we had never gotten over the hump," the coach said. "Now we have to set a new goal: go to Bloomington."
Mater Dei's 6-5 sophomore center is part of a balanced, low-scoring team that doesn't allow many points.
"They have a lot of length and they're good at point guard," Tingley said. "They don't have a big scorer; they're similar to us in that regard."
Kaitlyn Coombes has had the hot shooting hand for Paris lately, with point guard Trinity Tingley joining her in the backcourt. Kendra Young and Graci Watson, both approaching 6-0, are also perimeter threats and 5-9 Deming Hawkins is a strong inside player. Nobody 6-5, in other words, but the Tigers are capable of playing very good defense themselves.
"We can do this," coach Tingley said, "but we've got to make shots. You've got to make shots if you're gonna win."
Prep boys basketball
- Casey 52, Mounds Meridian 46 -- At Toledo, Ill., Casey put together a strong third quarter Friday night in a comeback win for the championship of the Illinois Class 1A Cumberland Regional boys high school basketball tournament.
Jackson Parcel led the Warriors with 19 points and six rebounds, while brothers Nolan and Jacob Clement scored 10 points each. Nolan Clement also had seven assists.
The Warriors trailed 28-27 at halftime, but outscored the Bobcats 18-10 in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally.
Now 17-10, Casey advances to the Altamont Sectional, where the Warriors will play the host team at 7 p.m. CST Tuesday.
Also at Altamont, Tuscola and Effingham St. Anthony will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
- Teutopolis 59, Robinson 40 — At Teutopolis, Ill., the Maroons fell to the host Wooden Shoes on Friday in the championship game of the Class 2A Teutopolis Regional.
The Maroons, who finished the year at less than full strength, had a 21-12 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.