Two Wabash River Conference teams represented the only Wabash Valley teams ranked in the first Associated Press high school football polls, released on Tuesday.
North Vermillion is ranked No. 2 in Class A. The Falcons received three of the 10 available first-place votes and trail Indianapolis Lutheran in the poll.
Parke Heritage, entering its second season as a consolidation of Rockville and Turkey Run, is ranked ninth in the Class A poll.
Terre Haute North (5A), Linton (2A) and North Central (Class A) also received votes in the polls.
Indiana polls
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 20, 2019, and rating points:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Carmel (7) - 204
2. Center Grove - - 178
3. Warren Central (3) - 170
4. Brownsburg (1) - 140
5. Avon - - 124
6. Penn - - 88
7. Indpls N. Central - - 68
8. Lafayette Jeff - - 64
9. Indpls Ben Davis - - 52
10. Columbus East - - 50
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 48. Lawrence North 18. Zionsville 12. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Warsaw 4. Westfield 4. Fishers 4. Indpls Perry Meridian 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. New Palestine (9) - 196
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - - 142
3. Decatur Central - - 134
4. Michigan City - - 130
5. Indpls Cathedral (3) - 126
6. Bloomington South - - 80
7. Valparaiso - - 68
8. Mishawaka - - 62
9. Castle - - 38
10. Whiteland - - 36
Others receiving votes: Concord 28. Elkhart Central 26. Terre Haute North 14. Plainfield 8. Lafayette Harrison 8. LaPorte 6. Elkhart Memorial 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Marion (5) - 158
2. Ev. Central (1) - 156
3. E. Central - - 140
4. Mooresville (1) - 122
5. NorthWood (1) - 120
6. New Prairie - - 58
7. Ev. Reitz - - 46
8. Angola - - 42
9. Mississinewa - - 40
10. Lowell - - 30
Others receiving votes: Culver Academy 28. Indpls Roncalli 28. Martinsville 24. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. Plymouth 10. Hammond Morton 6. Ev. Memorial 4. Beech Grove 4. Hobart 2. 21, Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2. S. Dearborn 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. W. Lafayette (8) - 192
2. Indpls Chatard (2) - 178
3. Gibson Southern - - 130
4. Indpls Brebeuf - - 120
5. Heritage Hills - - 106
6. Mishawaka Marian - - 94
7. Guerin Catholic - - 76
8. Brownstown - - 74
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia - - 36
(tie) Lawrenceburg - - 36
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 26. Jimtown 12. Knox 10. Tri-West 4. Yorktown 2. Southridge 2. Danville 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Western Boone (8) - 192
2. Eastbrook (1) - 148
3. Indpls Scecina - - 132
4. Andrean - - 126
5. Pioneer - - 112
6. Ev. Mater Dei - - 72
7. Ft. Wayne Luers (1) - 58
8. Rensselaer - - 46
(tie) Triton Central - - 46
10. Shenandoah - - 42
Others receiving votes: Cass 26. LaVille 18. Tipton 18. Heritage Christian 16. Bremen 16. Linton 14. Mitchell 12. Whiting 4. Lapel 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Indpls Lutheran (5) - 186
2. N. Vermillion (3) - 152
3. S. Adams (1) - 124
(tie) Adams Central - - 124
5. Monroe Central (1) - 108
6. Churubusco - - 80
(tie) Lafayette Catholic - - 80
8. Southwood - - 78
9. Parke Heritage - - 42
10. Sheridan - - 40
Others receiving votes: W. Washington 28. Knightstown 18. Covington 10. Attica 10. Triton 10. S. Putnam 8. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2.
In other football news:
• Sycamores 16th — Five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are in the Top 25 of the presesason poll released by the American Football Coaches Association.
North Dakota State is No. 1 and South Dakota State is No. 4 while Illinois State is 13th, Indiana State 16th and Northern Iowa 20th.
Volleyball
• Bloomfield 3, Shakamak 0 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals improved to 2-0 with the victory over the Lakers.
High schools
• Events postponed — Area schools had several events postponed due to Tuesday’s inclement weather.
For Terre Haute South, its boys tennis match with Jasper will be played today. A girls golf match against Northview was moved to Sept. 3. A boys soccer match against Mooresville was postponed to Sept. 17.
For Terre Haute North, it will play Northview in girls soccer at 5 p.m. today. Girls golf against Owen Valley will also be played today.
For West Vigo, it will play at Parke Heritage in boys tennis on Thursday. A boys soccer match against Cascade does not have a rescheduled date yet.
Cross country
• ISU men and women picked fourth — The Indiana State men’s and women’s cross country teams have been tabbed to finish fourth at the Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Championships, the Valley announced Tuesday morning. The MVC preseason polls are determined by a vote of the league’s head cross country coaches.
The ISU men gathered 54 points in the poll and were picked to place fourth overall. Bradley collected all nine first place votes and are the favorites to win the championship with 81 points.
On the women’s side, the blue and white were picked to finish fourth as well with 65 points, trailing Bradley, Illinois State and Loyola.
Soccer
• Engineers’ women picked fourth — The Rose-Hulman women’s soccer team has been picked to finish fourth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings this season, in a preseason poll of league coaches released on Tuesday.
Hanover narrowly edged Mount St. Joseph with 76 and 75 points, respectively, for the top two spots in the preseason poll. Transylvania was picked to finish third with 64 points, followed by Rose-Hulman at 54 and Franklin at 47.
Anderson, Earlham, Bluffton, Defiance and Manchester rounded out the poll.
Baseball
• Paul added to ISU staff — Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs announced Tuesday that Pascal Paul has been added to his staff as the volunteer assistant.
Paul spent the previous three seasons at Iowa Western Community College as an assistant coach for the Reivers.
