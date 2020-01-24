Championships were decided on Thursday night in the Vigo County Middle School Championships for 8th grade on Thursday at Terre Haute South.
Otter Creek won the 8th grade girls championship with a 29-21 victory over Honey Creek. Ella Winchell led the Otters with eight points. Lilly Merk scored eight to lead the Bees. Otter Creek won the championship with a 10-1 record
Honey Creek won the 8th grade boys championship with a 40-31 win over Woodrow Wilson. Jensen Turner led Honey Creek with 15 points. Zykeere Turner paced the Warriors with 12 points. Honey Creek earned the championship with an 11-1 record.
In other basketball action:
Girls
• Marshall 48, Lawrenceville 40 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions clinched third place in the Little Illini Conference Tournament. Maya Osborn had 18 points and five rebounds to lead Marshall as the Lion improved to 12-8.
The LIC Tournament championship game between Paris and Olney ended after the Tribune-Star’s print deadline.
MARSHALL (48) - Osborn 5 4-4 18, Sollars 0 3-4 3, Compton 3 0-0 7, Engledow 2 0-0 6, Scott 0 2-2 2, Hiatt 2 2-5 6, Goekler 2 2-4 6. TOTALS: 14 FG, 13-19 FT, 48 TP.
LAWRENCEVILLE (40) - Higginbotham 0 2-4 2, Shick 0 0-1 0, Petty 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 6-11 10, Akers 6 6-7 19, Bedwell 3 2-2 9. TOTALS: 11 FG, 16-25 FT, 40 TP.
Marshall 11 13 11 13 — 48
Lawrenceville 11 9 8 12 — 40
3-point field goals made - Marshall 7 (Osborn 4, Compton 1, Engledow 2), Lawrenceville 2 (Akers 1, Bedwell 1). Total fouls - Marshall 15, Lawrenceville 20. Fouled out - Goekler and Hiatt.
Next — Marshall (12-8, 4-2 LIC) plays at Terre Haute North on Saturday at Noon (EST).
• Linton 60, Bloomfield 21 — At Linton, this battle for undisputed first place and at least a share of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference was all Miners on Thursday.
Linton improved to 16-4 and 6-0 in the conference with its fifth in a row and sets up a battle Loogootee, the No. 1-Class A team, on Saturday. Bloomfield (9-12, 5-1) has a game with North Daviess on Tuesday.
• Bloomington South 70, Terre Haute South 35 — At Bloomington, Panthers remained unbeaten in Conference Indiana games at 5-0 and 13-8 mark heading into game with Indianapolis Home School on Tuesday.
Braves (7-13, 1-4) will try to snap eight-game losing streak against Mooresville on Tuesday.
• Parke Heritage 55, Fountain Central 43 — At Veedersburg, the Wolves won their third in a row to improve to 9-13 for the season. Parke Heritage hosts Attica next Tuesday.
• North Vermillion 48, Covington 41 — At Cayuga, the Falcons improved to 16-5 overall with the Wabash River Conference victory.
Wednesday
• North Central 88, Riverton Parke 49 — At Farmersburg, the host team went over the 80-point mark — a season high — in recording its 13th victory.
Both teams have home games Saturday. NC (13-6) plays North Vermillion and RP (2-17) will try to end losing streak against South Vermillion.
Wrestling
• Crawfordsville 43, South Vermillion 31 — At Crawfordsville, the Wildcats won six matches in a dual meet against the Athenians.
145 — Clayton Owens (C) def. Andrew Russell (SV), 16-1.
152 — Edwin Gil Hererra (C) def. Dalton Payton (SV), 11-5.
160 — Ian Lorey (SV) won by forfeit.
170 — Justin Vaughn (SV) def. Ethan Powell (C), 9-2
182 — Gavin Stultz (SC) won by forfeit.
195 — Moises Mora (C) pinned Gabriel Browning (SV), 1:35.
220 — Gage Mancourt (SV) pinned Michael Leak (C), 1:03
285 — Kalob Brown (C) pinned Levi Shew (SV), 2:34
106 — Wyatt English (SV) pinned Eric Demoret (C), 1:24
113 — Keegan Alsman (C) won by forfeit.
120 — Ethan Conkright (C) def. Holden Southard (SV), injury.
126 — Alex Brown (C) pinned Bryce Olinger (SV), :44
132 — Isaac Rogers (C) pinned Dallas Craft (SV), :59
138 — Thomas Brooks (SV) def. Richard Pan (C), 14-4.
Next — South Vermillion (15-8) competes in the Crawfordsville Sectional on Feb. 1.
Track and Field
• ISU hosts Gartland Invite — Indiana State track & field returns home this weekend to host the second-annual John Gartland Invitational at the Indoor Track & Field Facility today and Saturday. The meet begins at 5:45 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5.
ISU’s Allana Ince made her season debut at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup at Illinois State last Friday and earned her first victory in the 60-meter hurdles since Jan. 12, 2019. The Barbados native crossed the line with the fifth-best time in school history of 8.60.
Sycamore hurdlers Matthew Lewis-Banks and Allana Ince had huge performances for the blue and white at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup. Lewis-Banks ran the ninth-fastest 60-meter hurdles time in school history of 7.92, which is 34th in the nation and first in the Valley, while Ince ran the fifth-best time in school history on the women’s side of 8.60.
Honors
• Two awards for Engineers — Rose-Hulman’s Nathan Schrader and Mary-Helen Shomba have been named winners of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field awards this week.
Schrader relied on a school-record performance to earn Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors. His 35-pound weight throw of 58 feet, 10 3/4 inches is the fourth-best in NCAA Division III so far and he also won shot put with a distance of 47-2 1/2.
Shomba set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a mark of 9.13 seconds to win the event against some of the top performers in the nation from Washington University. Her time ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division III this season along with No. 1 in Rose history.
Shomba was also part of a winning 4-x-200 relay team with a time of 1:52.30. Both Rose teams placed second in the meet at Wash U.
Rose-Hulman returns to action tonight for its Friday Night Invitational inside the Sports and Recreation Center.
• Rose swimmer also feted — Rose-Hulman’s William Kemp has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week after a strong performance against NCAA Division I Valparaiso last weekend.
Kemp won three individual events and added a fourth win as a relay team member. His efforts helped Rose knock off Valparaiso by a score of 186-76. His wins came in the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and he was part of the 200 medley relay team.
Rose-Hulman returns to action with its Senior Night home meet against Franklin at 6 p.m. today.
Golf
• Sycamores sign golfer from Taiwan — Indiana State women’s coach Greg Towne has announced the signing of Molly Lee to a national letter of intent. Lee will join ISU in the fall of 2020.
Lee arrives to the program after a successful career overseas in Taiwan. She recently won an AJGA event at The Golf Club at Moffett Field as well as finishing second in the JGANC Junior Championship. She trains in California as well as her home club in Taiwan.
Lee joins Lizzie Bickar and Grace Welty in the Sycamores’ 2020 signing class.
