Indiana State thrower Brett Norton earned a podium finish for the second straight day Saturday while also entering the top three in program history in the men’s shot put at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational.
Norton did so with his second-place finish in the shot put, while his top mark of 59 feet, 11.25 inches was the best by a Sycamore since 2014. ISU’s men’s 4x400m relay team of Trent Jones, Wyatt Wyman, Tahj Johnson and Cameron Stevens also put on a show with the fastest indoor 4x400m time by a Sycamore relay team since 2014 in Saturday’s finale.
Along with Norton, Kevin Krutsch (men’s high jump), Ryann Porter (women’s triple jump), William Staggs (men’s pole vault) and Wyman (men’s 800 meters) all earned top-five finishes on the final day of competition.
Indiana State will have a split squad next weekend, as the Sycamores will send a contingent to the Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame (Friday and Saturday) while also playing host to the Blue-White Classic (Saturday).
Swimming and diving
- — At South Bend, Indiana State’s women closed out the final day of the Tim Welsh Classic at Notre Dame in a fitting fashion Saturday by setting a school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Sycamores’ 400 freestyle relay team consisted of Chloe Farro, Peyton Heagy, Kaimi Matsumoto and Alexa Szadorski as they touched the wall in 3:23.94 to break the previous mark (3:24.55) set last season in the CSCAA National Invitational.
The Sycamores head next to the Missouri Valley Conference championships hosted in Iowa City, Iowa, on Feb. 15-18.
Women’s basketball
- — At SMWC, sophomore Kylee Stepp (West Vigo) had a career-high 28 points, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range, as the Pomeroys won in River States Conference play.
Abby Worley added 12 points and seven assists and Brooklynn Jones scored 11 for the Pomeroys, who were 16 for 25 from behind the arc and are now 12-8, 4-8 in RSC play.
Men’s basketball
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 92, Carlow 62
- — At SMWC, the Pomeroy men snapped a six-game losing streak as Elkin Ramirez scored 20 points, Davin Miller 16 and Keith German 14.
Now 7-14, 2-10 in River States Conference play, the Pomeroys host Indiana-East on Thursday.
Prep wrestling
- — In the Crawfordsville Sectional on Saturday, Zionsville won the team championship with 261 points and several athletes from North Vermillion and South Vermillion finished in the top four of their weight classes to qualify for next Saturday’s North Montgomery Regional.
North Vermillion qualifiers were Aidan Hinchee (first, 220 pounds); Shawn Martin (second, 113); Aden Rangel (second, 120); Andrew Botner (second, 145); Wyatt Walters (third, 126); Landen Baker (third, 170); and Anthony Tucker (fourth, 195). South Vermillion qualifiers were Josiah McBride (third, 106); Haydon Kindred (third, 120); Kyle Higgins (third, 145); Augustus Shryock (third, 195); and Zackery Hess (fourth, 285). Parke Heritage’s Jerrid Graves also qualified with a second-place finish at 182.
Crawfordsville SectionalTeam scores — Zionsville 261, Western Boone 183.5, Southmont 177.5, North Vermillion 135, North Montgomery 125, South Vermillion 109.5, Fountain Central 104, Crawfordsville 92, Parke Heritage 26, Covington 16.
Top 6 in order (top 4 advance)106 — Sully Frazier (Z), Brier Riggle (S), Josiah McBride (SV), Isaac Moore (WB), Eli Moseley (NM), Taiga Koyanagi (C).
113 — Tommy Frazier (Z), Shawn Martin (NV), Jacob Anderson (WB), Camron Teeple (C), Ayden Donaldson (FC), Luke Hayes (PH).
120 — Hank Phenicie (Z), Aden Rangel (NV), Haydon Kindred (SV), Christian Brown (NM), Isaiah Garland (WB), Thomas Woods (S).
126 — Maddox Cade (S), Dallas Simmons (FC), Wyatt Walters (NV), Michael Stanfield (Z), Parker Wray (C), Connor Koopman (NM).
132 — Waylon Frazee (FC), Nolan Yarger (NM), Trey Fuston (WB), Jeffery Pine (S), Sebastian Ramirez (Z), Christian Peace (SV).
138 — Marlin Williams (S), Danny Stanfield (Z), Kameron Mikesell (WB), Andrew Woodrow (FC), Landon Vaught (C), Brogan Decker (SV).
145 — Mason Adams (WB), Andrew Botner (NV), Kyle Higgins (SV), Brandon Pigg (FC), Parker Fritts (Z), Justin Emerson (S).
152 — Evan Trent (WB), Kaden Newgent (S), Ashton Wilson (C), Blake Wahl (Z), Jayden Thompson (NM), Gavin Martin (SV).
160 — Chase Wagner (Z), Braeden Hites (C), Gage Galloway (NM), Jacob Smith (WB), Will Clay-Faulkner (SV), Quintin Holt (NV).
170 — Trevor Weakley (WB), Jon Mangus (Z), Landen Baker (NV), Calvin Dittmar (C), Alexander Shryock (SV), Micah Kiger (S).
182 — Luke Penola (Z), Jerrid Graves (PH), Ethan Williams (WB), Tyler Davis (S), Israel Rose (NM), Austin Peters (C).
195 — Wyatt Woodall (S), Todd Laffoon (NM), Augustus Shryock (SV), Anthony Tucker (NV), Kian Maclauchlan (Z), Ty Smaltz (C).
220 — Aidan Hinchee (NV), Ely Thompson (FC), Charles Hodges (Z), Wyatt Dickey (WB), Kaedeyn Lawson (C), Waylon Gomez (S).
285 — Eli Smith (Z), Dylan Braun (NM), Ayden Dickerson (S), Zackery Hess (SV), Andrew Mendoza (FC), Isaiah McNorton (C).
