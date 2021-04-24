Dylan Zentko and Gavin Morris combined to pitch a no-hitter as Northview earned a 6-0 victory over Owen Valley in a Western Indiana Conference contest on Friday.
Zentko struck out 10 Patriots and walked just one in four innings of work. Morris came on to pitch the last three innings and struck out five batters.
Landon Carr and Jaxson Abbott were both 3-for-3 as the Knights and they both had doubles to go along with two more two-baggers from Zentko.
In other baseball action:
• Plainfield 9, TH North 5 — At TH North, the Patriots rallied late against Plainfield, but the late surge wasn’t enough to overcome an early Quakers splurge.
Plainfield scored the first seven runs and held on for a 9-5 nonconference win at Terre Haute North on Friday.
Cade Moore had 3 RBI in the losing effort for the Patriots. North is scheduled to host Decatur Central in a doubleheader on Saturday, though inclement weather is predicted.
• Edgewood 2, Sullivan 0 — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows were no-hit by Edgewood’s Luke Hayden, the second no-hitter of the season for the Mustang, in a Western Indiana Conference defeat.
Softball
• TH South 9, Vincennes Lincoln 2 — At Vincennes, Grace Kidwell went 3-for-4 and Peyton Simmons had 3 RBI as the Braves downed the Alices in a nonconference contest.
Hanna Krockenberger struck out six in the Braves’ win.
• Sullivan 10, Edgewood 1 — At Ellettsville, Kendal Edmondson went 3-for-4 at the plate and went the distance on the mound as the Golden Arrows cruised past the Mustangs in a Western Indiana Conference win.
College track
• ISU gets good performances at Drake — At Des Moines, Iowa, day two of the Drake Relays saw Indiana State put together several top-three performances in Drake Stadium, capped off by a school record performance in the last event of the day for the Sycamores.
With two of five events scored, the Sycamore men are tied for second with eight points, trailing only Iowa State while the women sit in eighth with three points.
The last event of the day for ISU saw the men’s 4x800-meter relay team of Wyatt Wyman, Leroy Russell, Napoleon Hernandez and Will Smith set a school record in the event after placing fifth behind a time of 7:22.93. Their time finishes as a record by over 14 seconds, with the previous time of 7:36.98 coming in 2008.
Also scoring for the men was the sprint medley relay squad composed of Mitchell Cline, Tahj Johnson, Ben Shepard and Russell. The quartet of men placed third, clocking a time of 3:26.87 to earn five points for the Trees.
Individually, Noah Malone took home a Drake Relays title after claiming victory in the Paralympic men’s 100-meter dash final. The freshman clocked a time of 10.97, over half a second faster than the second-place finisher in the event.
Also bringing home a top-three finish for the Sycamores was freshman Ryann Porter. In the women’s triple jump, Porter took bronze after a jump of 40 feet-3 1/2 inches on her second attempt of the day.
The Indiana State women’s sprint medley relay also fared well on the blue oval on Friday evening. The team comprised of Iyanla Hunter, Reynei Wallace, Rebecca Odusola and Jocelyn Quiles placed fifth in the event, crossing the line at 4:03.77 and earning three points for ISU.
In the preliminary rounds, the men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Jarel Shaw, JaVaughn Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Ejiroghene Biokoro qualified for Saturday’s final after placing eighth with a time of 41.64. They will compete at 3:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Also earning spots in finals on Saturday was Moore and Matthew Lewis-Banks. Moore will race in the 100-meter dash final after clocking a time of 10.81 for sixth in the qualifying round. The 100-meter dash is slated for 3:07 p.m. ET. Lewis-Banks led the way for the Trees in the 110-meter hurdles, placing sixth in prelims with a time of 14.65 and he will compete in the final at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.
Action on the final day of the Drake Relays will resume for the Sycamores at 2:31 p.m. ET with the men’s distance medley relay.
College baseball
• ISU baseball rain-delayed — At Dallas, ISU’s Missouri Valley Conference series opener at Dallas Baptist was rain-delayed on Friday evening. The game started at 10 p.m. Eastern time and finished after the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
