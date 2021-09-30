ROUNDUP: Northview, Greencastle advance in tennis sectional

Northview and Greencastle advanced at the Northview boys tennis sectional Thursday.
Both the Knights and the Tiger Cubs won 4-1. Northview bested Owen Valley and Greencastle knocked off South Putnam.
The championship was originally scheduled to be played Friday, but it has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Soccer
Boys
• TH South 6, Sullivan 0 — At TH South, Grant Esper and Ashton Hayne both scored two goals. Gavin Henning and Nick Doll both added single goals as the Braves surged past the Golden Arrows in a nonconference match.
• West Vigo 2, North Knox 2 — At Bicknell, Jaxon Kyrouac and Monte Walker scored for the Vikings in the nonconference draw.
Girls
• TH South 5, Sullivan 2 — At TH South, the Braves had five different scorers — Kamdyn Burton, Avery Pommier, Kylee McGuirk, Mallory Rich and Margo Mallory — find the back of the net in the nonconference win over the Golden Arrows. McGuirk and Mallory both had assists.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Northview 0 — At TH South, the Braves earned the sweep in the nonconference match.
• Linton 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, Linton continued its win streak with a win over the Lakers in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
• Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, Seeger won the Wabash River Conference over the Panthers.
• Parke Heritage 3, Southmont 0 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves swept the nonconference match.
Colleges
• RHIT tennis wins — At Rose-Hulman, Anderson relied on five singles wins to pick up a 7-2 victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's tennis action on Thursday night.
Taylor Goldman played a role in both Rose-Hulman wins. Goldman won 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 singles flight, and teamed with Ruby Kauffman on an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
Rose-Hulman dropped to 1-4 and 1-2 in league matches. The Engineers return to action on Saturday at Franklin.
• ISU soccer honored — The Indiana State women’s soccer team was recognized for their commitment and success in the classroom by earning the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.
This is the third consecutive year (16th overall) the team has received this award.
College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.
The Sycamores achieved a 3.77 GPA as a team.
A total of 382 women's soccer teams posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year.
• ISU women draw — At Des Moines, Iowa, the Sycamores' women's soccer team earned a draw on Tuesday.
A fast-paced first half saw the Sycamores (2-7-2, 0-2-1) jump out in front 1-0 in the 10th minute when Sasha Thompson scored her second goal of the season on a feed from Katie Yankey who found Thompson open in the box. That was Yankey’s second assist of the year.
The second half got off to a quiet start until Indiana State was whistled for a foul in the box, awarding Drake (5-3-4, 0-0-2) a penalty kick in the 70th minute where Emma Nagel scored her third goal of the season to even the match at one.
• Rose men win — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers scored a pair of second half goals to pick up a 3-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer action on Wednesday night at the Engineer Soccer Field.
Matt Fix scored the first goal of the match in the 23rd minute, courtesy of a pass from Takezo Kelly.
After Mount St. Joseph equalized, Rose-Hulman (4-4-1, 1-0) scored the game winner two minutes into the second half, when AJ Yilmaz booted home a goal on an assist from Julius Salinas.
Kelly added an insurance goal in the 58th minute.
• Rose women fall — At Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph scored in the seventh minute and withstood Rose-Hulman (4-2-1, 0-1) offensive efforts to record a 1-0 women's soccer victory in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for both schools on Wednesday night.
Poetrie Bedgood scored the lone goal of the match in the seventh minute, on an assist from Madeline Scherpenberg, for the eventual winning margin.
