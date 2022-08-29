Northview's boys tennis team slipped past West Vigo 3-2 in a Western Indiana Conference boys tennis match on Monday.
Northview won at No. 2 singles (Drew Cook), No. 3 singles (Brayden Goff) and No. 1 doubles (Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson) to earn a tight victory.
The matches were very close. Goff won in three sets over West Vigo's Jayce Noblitt 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Schrader and Johnson edged Brandon Dailey and Jack Readinger 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
West Vigo's points were claimed by Bryce Easton (No. 1 singles) and Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler (No. 2 doubles). The Vikings fell to 2-6 for the season and 1-1 in the WIC.
Soccer
Boys
• TH North 10, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Wil Anders scored six goals as the Patriots rolled past the Wildcats. Zac Guevara scored two goals and Jack Butwin and Tristan Gibson scored one each for the Patriots.
Girls
• TH North 9, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, the Patriots, ranked 18th in the state coaches' poll, overwhelmed the Wildcats. Cali Wuestefeld and Avery Shew scored two goals. Becca Gore, Caroline Gauer, Brooklyn Deck, Meredith Gibson and Addie Brashier all joined the goal-scoring group.
Volleyball
• Edgewood 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Mustangs won the Western Indiana Conference match with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-13 sweep.
• Northview 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Cloverdale, the Knights earned the sweep in the Western Indiana Conference match.
• Sullivan, Ill. 2, Paris 0 — At Sullivan, Ill., the Tigers fell 25-20, 25-13 in a nonconference sweep.
Colleges
• SMWC's Mullins feted — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods freshman Sierra Mullins was named River States Conference Offensive Player of the Week in women's soccer on Monday.
Mullins led the Pomeroys to victory in their season opener Saturday at Iowa Wesleyan, scoring three goals and contributing two assists in a 5-3 victory.
• Lester named interim women's golf coach at Rose — Rose-Hulman head men's golf coach Jon Lester will also serve as interim women's golf head coach, effective immediately.
Lester has coached the Rose-Hulman men's golf program to one Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and one trip to the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2021. He also coached the men's squad to a top-three finish at the 2022 HCAC championships.
Former coach Kevin Robinson took a job at Young Harris College during the summer.
