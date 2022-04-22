Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South were both winners in nonconference games on Friday.
South earned a 7-4 home run over Sullivan. North went on the road and defeated Plainfield 12-6.
In South's contest, the Braves fought from behind, trailing 4-0 in the third inning. The Braves answered with three runs in the bottom of the third. The Braves scored the go-ahead runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.
Kylan Norman pitched six innings and struck out seven. All four runs South conceded were unearned.
Ross Olson and Blaze Schultz each had two hits and Jackson McFarland added a triple. Carter McCrary had three hits for the Golden Arrows.
For the Patriots, it was a different story as they staked themselves to a 10-1 lead and didn't look back. North had 14 hits, including a 3-for-5 day for Kyler Dixon. Tyler Will, Bryson Carpenter, Braytyn Carlisle and Nick Bray all had multi-hit games.
Alex Karr and Cam Judson combined to allow five hits for the Patriots on the mound.
I I I
In other high school baseball:
• Olney 4, Robinson 3 — At Robinson, Ill., a Maroons' rally fell short in the seventh inning.
• Riverton Parke 13, South Vermillion 7 — At Mecca, Panthers' five-spots in the fourth and sixth innings flipped the Wabash River Conference contest in Riverton Parke's direction.
Derek LeBron had a pair of home runs in the victory.
• Parke Heritage 11, North Putnam 1 — At Rockville, the Wolves won the nonconference game in five innings.
• Barr-Reeve 11, North Central 1 — At Montgomery, the Vikings pulled away from the Thunderbirds.
Softball
• TH South 13, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — At TH South, the Braves earned the five-inning nonconference rout over the Alices.
• Mooresville 13, TH North 0 — At TH North, the Patriots fell to 2-9 in the nonconference loss.
• South Vermillion 14, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, Hannah Boardman had five RBI for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-0 with double-digit run totals in eight of their nine victories.
• Linton 2, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, the Miners pushed the wins across in the sixth to win the nonconference game. Kylie Cooksey had a two-run home run to provide the runs.
• North Putnam 15, Parke Heritage 11 — At Rockville, the Cougars won the nonconference slugfest.
• Clay City 19, Shakamak 2 — At Clay City, the Eels pulled away to earn the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory.
• Hutsonville 11, Martinsville 1 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Tigers earned the easy win over the Bluestreaks.
Tennis
Girls
• Sullivan 5, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — At Vincennes, Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Sarah Francis won at singles. The doubles teams of Ella King-Parker Mischler and Maggie McCammon-Lexi Deckard all earned sweeps over the Alices.
Boys
• Paris goes 0-2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers fell to Flora and Newton by 3-2 counts in both matches played on Friday.
Colleges
• Rose twilight meet — Rose-Hulman's women won the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet on Friday. The men finished second.
Rofiat Adeyemi won the women's triple jump with a Rose-Hulman school record of 38' 1 1/4" to lead the individual performances. Adeyemi also brought home first place in the long jump with a mark of 17' 10 1/4".
Other Rose-Hulman women's event winners included Katrina Agustin in the 100-meter dash (12.77); Aaliyah Briggs in the javelin (114' 8"); and Claire Perkins with the No. 2 ranked pole vault mark in program history (10' 6").
On the men's side, Jailen Hobbs set a school record in the 100-meter dash with a mark of 10.61 seconds to lead the individual performances. Hobbs ran the No. 15 ranked time in NCAA Division III this season in the event, placing 2nd to CJ Anderson of Greenville who set a Cook Stadium record with the nation's No. 2 ranked time of 10.43 seconds.
Event winners included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6' 4 3/4"); Isaiah Lilje in the javelin (160' 10"); and the 4-x-100 relay team of Jacob Jagger, Prescott Bracket, Jack Cox and Jailen Hobbs in a time of 42.07 seconds that ranks No. 2 in school history.
