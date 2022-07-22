The Terre Haute North Little League team cleared their first hurdle in the Little League state tournament on Friday.
Terre Haute North defeated Concord 12-2 in the opening round of the tournament.
Cayden Scott earned the win on the mound as he pitched two innings and struck out three.
Among the hitting heroes were Bowen VanHook and Aiden Dean, both of whom had two base hits.
With the victory, North will not have to play on Saturday.
North will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday against the Friday night winner between Decatur and Bedford.
North would only play on Monday if it lost on Sunday. If North wins on Monday, it would advance to Tuesday's Pool A championship game.
The overall championship game of the state tournament is next Wednesday, barring weather delays.
I I I
In other baseball:
• Post 346 edged in pitchers' duel — At Rockport, Wayne Newton Post 346 began the American Legion state tournament and suffered a tight defeat. Muncie Post 19 edged Post 346 2-1.
Cade Moore pitched for Post 346, and only allowed two hits in the sixth inning, but Muncie was fueled by Indiana State recruit Jacob Pruitt. The Yorktown native only had one blemish in his win.
Post 346, seeking its 15th overall Legion state championship, will have to do it the hard way.
Post 346 (21-7) will play the loser of Friday's South Haven-Rockport contest at 3 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday. South Haven and Rockport played the finale of the four-game day at Rockport's Joe Hargis Field, which concluded after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
If Post 346 wins Saturday, it would be the first of five wins without defeat it would need to come back and win the tournament.
