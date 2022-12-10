Visiting North Knox remained unbeaten in girls high school basketball Saturday, downing host Terre Haute North 46-33.
The Patriots are now 5-6 heading into a Tuesday game at Northview. The Warriors, 11-0, are at Wood Memorial on Thursday.
In other girls basketball:
- Sullivan 68, Brown County 60 -- At Sullivan, Jacie Wilson had 29 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Golden Arrows wrapped up a big Western Indiana Conference weekend.
Klaire Williams added 14 points and Avery Wiltermood 12 for Sullivan, now 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the WIC. The Arrows host Shakamak on Tuesday.
Lexie Austin had 21 points, Maddie Huff 13 and Anna Stogsdill 10 for Brown County, now 5-5 and 2-3; the Eagles are at Greenwood on Wednesday.
- Parke Heritage 62, North Putnam 36 -- At Rockville, Emma Simpson had 22 points, Andi Perkins 13 and Raegan Ramsay 12 as the host Wolves won a nonconference game.
Now 9-2, Parke Heritage has a key Wabash River Conference game Tuesday at Seeger. North Putnam, 7-5, hosts Northview on Friday.
- North Vermillion 67, Dugger Union 41 -- At Cayuga, Lauren Ellis had 14 points, Callie Naylor 13 and Tera Thompson 11 for the Falcons in a nonconference win.
Jackie Smith had 13 points, Brae Simpson 11 and Jordyn Smith 10 for the Bulldogs, now 2-6. Dugger hosts Seven Oaks Classical on Tuesday while North Vermillion, 4-5, is at Georgetown-Ridge Farm next Saturday.
Friday
- Sullivan 66, North Putnam 23 -- At Roachdale, Avery Wiltermood had 20 points as the visiting Golden Arrows cruised in Western Indiana Conference play.
Thursday
- Marshall 53, Lawrenceville 27 -- At Marshall, Ill., Adi Scott had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Lions won a Little Illini Conference game.
Zara Engledow had 13 points and Lynn Welborn eight points and 10 rebounds for Marshall, 3-8 and 2-1. The Lions play Monday at Olney while Lawrenceville, 1-6 and 0-2, hosts OPH that night.
Prep boys basketball
- Avon 77, Terre Haute South 54 -- At Avon, the host Orioles got ahead early and handed the Braves a second straight loss.
Now 3-2, South plays Friday at South Vermillion. Avon, 2-2, hosts Brownsburg that night.
- South Vermillion 68, Marshall 38 -- At Clinton, Elliott Corenflos had 26 points and Luke Bush added 13 as the host Wildcats won an interstate rivalry game.
R.J. Mattas led Marshall with seven points. The Lions, 0-8, host Lawrenceville on Friday and the Wildcats, 4-1, host Terre Haute South that night.
- Robinson 50, Barr-Reeve 36 -- At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons improved to 4-4 by holding the Indiana powerhouse team to 31% shooting from the field.
Cooper Loll had 22 points, Wesley Jackson 10 and Aidan Parker grabbed 12 rebounds for Robinson, which hosts Charleston on Tuesday. Barr-Reeve, 2-3, hosts North Knox that night.
- Parke Heritage 56, North Putnam 40 -- At Rockville, the host Wolves won a nonconference game.
Now 3-3, Parke Heritage plays at South Putnam next Saturday. North Putnam, 3-2, hosts Northview on Friday.
- Shakamak 74, Washington Catholic 41 -- At Washington, J.T. May had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers in a nonconference win.
Now 3-2, Shakamak hosts Linton on Friday. Washington Catholic, 1-5, is home to South Knox that night.
- Bloomfield 62, Edgewood 52 -- At Ellettsville, the visiting Cardinals improved to 5-1 and will host White River Valley next Saturday.
Edgewood, 1-5, hosts Indian Creek on Friday.
- Dugger Union 44, North Vermillion 37 -- At Cayuga, Carter Hall and Andy Colvin had 14 points each for the visiting Bulldogs.
Now 3-2, Dugger hosts Seven Oaks Classical on Tuesday. North Vermillion, 0-6, is home to Clinton Central that night.
Friday
- Sullivan 71, North Putnam 47 -- At Roachdale, the Golden Arrows picked up a Western Indiana Conference road win.
Now 4-1, 2-0 in the WIC, Sullivan is at Greencastle on Friday. North Putnam is now 2-1 in conference play.
- South Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37 -- At Ellettsville, Dylan Conder had 15 points and Luke Bush 11 for the winning Wildcats.
- Shakamak 46, North Knox 43 -- At Bicknell, Will Miller had 20 points and T.J. May 14 for the winning Lakers.
North Knox was 0-4 going into a Saturday game with Eastern Greene.
- Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53 -- At Bloomfield, the visiting Eels made a game of it after falling behind 20-4 but couldn't overcome the 25-point performance by Bloomfield's Peter Combs.
Clay City, 2-3 overall and 0-2 in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play, host Monrovia on Friday.
- North Daviess 65, North Central 41 -- At Elnora, the Cougars remained unbeaten at 4-0, 1-0 in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play, going into a Saturday champion-vs.-champion game against Beech Grove.
The Thunderbirds, 1-3 and 0-3 in the SWIAC, are at OPH on Tuesday.
- Linton 71, Mitchell 34 -- At Mitchell, Joey Hart and Logan Webb combined for 38 points and Braden Walters had eight assists as the top-ranked Miners prepped for Kentucky powerhouse Cooper on Saturday.
- Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19 -- At Veedersburg, the host Mustangs made a Wabash River Conference statement.
Riverton Parke fell to 2-3, 0-1 in the WRC, and hosts Dugger Union on Friday. Fountain Central is 3-0 and 1-0 and is at Attica that night.
- Traders Point Christian 66, North Vermillion 34 -- At Indianapolis, Traders Point remained unbeaten.
- Paris 50, Marshall 41 -- At Marshall, Ill., the visiting Lions picked up their first Little Illini Conference win of the season.
Now 2-6 and 1-2, the Tigers hosted Arthur on Saturday. Marshall is 0-2 in the LIC.
- Casey 49, Robinson 45 -- At Casey, Ill., Class A's fourth-ranked Warriors got 21 points from Jackson Parcel and remained unbeaten in the Little Illini Conference.
Casey, 6-1 and 1-0, is at Neoga on Tuesday. Robinson is 0-2 in the LIC.
Prep wrestling
- Patriots win -- At Brazil, Terre Haute North went 5-0 to win the Northview Invitational.
North beat Danville 69-9, Greencastle 66-12, Paoli 78-4, South Putnam 66-18 and the host Knights 41-29 with Cain Godsey, Cole Baugh, Allan Powers, Rylan LeBrun and Jesiah Richardson all finishing 5-0.
Northview and West Vigo both finished with 4-1 records, with the Vikings getting perfect days from Cole Bell and Preston Montgomery.
- Braves suffer first loss -- At Plainfield, fourth-ranked Terre Haute South lost 44-22 to Hamilton Southeastern in the championship match of the Plainfield Invitational.
South had beaten Triton Central 73-6, Plainfield 61-13, Martinsville 48-29 and South Dearborn 72-3 in its first four matches. Finishing 5-0 for the Braves were Josiah Dedeaux, Justin Pemberton, Jorge Franco and Alex Rose.
South, 11-1, is at West Vigo on Wednesday.
- Arrows fifth, Gilbert upset -- At Evansville, Sullivan placed fifth among 12 teams at the Evansville Memorial Invitational.
Lane Gilbert suffered his first loss of the season to a returning state finalist from a different weight class from Indian Creek. The top five teams were Evansville North (203.5), New Albany (155), Evansville Memorial (152), Indian Creek (139) and Sullivan (129).
- Wildcats go 2-3 -- At Roachdale, Josiah McBride was unbeaten at 106 pounds as South Vermillion went 2-3 at the Kenny Kent Invitational.
Now 7-9, South Vermillion hosts Southmont on Tuesday.
Prep swimming
- South boys win -- At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, host Terre Haute South won the boys meet and was fourth in girls competition at the Splashin Through the Snow Invitational.
West Vigo's girls placed third, its boys seventh.
South winners were Peyton White in diving, Lyric Irish in 100 butterfly, Demme Hancewicz in 100 freestyle and the boys 400 freestyle relay team of Connor Lauritzen, Bryson Howe, Christopher Chow and Maxwell Bailey.
Girls team scores were Mt. Vernon (Posey) 474, West Lafayette 392, West Vigo 288, Terre Haute South 276, South Putnam 261, North Putnam 206, Frankfort 107 and South Knox 47.
In boys competition South had 554 points to 497 for West Lafayette, 282 for North Putnam, 237 for Mt. Vernon, 221 for South Putnam, 95 for Frankfort and 36 for West Vigo.
College basketball
- Pomeroys split -- At Oakland City, the men's team from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods came back from a 21-point deficit to defeat the host Oaks for SMWC's first River States Conference win.
The Pomeroy women lost 70-50 in Saturday's opener.
The Pomeroy men didn't take the lead until there were 38 seconds left after being behind by 21 less than five minutes into the second half. J.R. Lumsden, who didn't play in the first half, scored 18 points in the second half including 12 in a three-minute span early in the comeback.
Keith Germain scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half for the visitors.
The Oaks, getting votes in the national NAIA women's poll, outscored their visitors 35-14 in the middle two quarters of the opener.
Avalee Jeffers had 14 points and six rebounds and Brooklyn Jones 12 points and eight rebounds for SMWC. Abby Worley had nine points, five rebounds and three assists and Allyson Hardiek blocked five shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.