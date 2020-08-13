ROUNDUP: North Central cancels football scrimmage and Week 1 contest

North Central athletic director Trent Olson confirmed that the Thunderbirds' scrimmage against Sullivan, scheduled for Saturday, as well as North Central's Week 1 game at West Vigo have been canceled.
Olson would not confirm the reason, though a COVID-19 case involving someone close to the North Central program or to the school is the probable cause.
North Central becomes the second Wabash Valley school to have to cancel their first game. Riverton Parke, which is on quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, has canceled its first two contests of the season.
West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson told the Tribune-Star Thursday night that the Vikings will attempt to find an opponent to play during it's now open Week 1 slot. West Vigo would prefer to host, but could travel if it's the only way to play.
Golf
• South wins again — At Sullivan Elks, Terre Haute South's girls golf team improved to 3-0 with a dual meet victory over Sullivan.
Grace Kidwell shot the low round for the Braves with a 41. Cassie Moore's 54 was Sullivan's best score.
South next hosts its invitational at Rea Park on Saturday. Sullivan is at Vincennes Lincoln on Monday.
At Sullivan Elks
Terre Haute South (183) — Grace Kidwell 41, Abi English 44, Sophie Boyll 49, Abi Haller 49, Giawa White 54, Paige Childress 55.
Sullivan (232) — Cassie Moore 54, Bonnie Witt 58, Molly Ranard 59, Courtney Luckins 61, Audrey Willis 62, Maggie Danko 70.
Next — TH South hosts its invitational at Rea Park on Saturday. Sullivan plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Monday.
College
• Long-time ISU SID Hunt steps down — Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced Thursday that Associate Athletic Director Ace Hunt has stepped down as Director of Athletic Communications and Digital Content to pursue other opportunities.
Hunt leaves after 19 years at Indiana State, including the last four as the Associate Athletic Director for Communications & Digital Content. Hunt coordinated the publicity efforts for the Sycamore basketball, women's golf and women's soccer programs and oversaw all communications for ISU Athletics.
While at ISU, Hunt worked with the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Champions, the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Champion women's basketball program, and served as media relations coordinator for the 2001 & 2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championship, the 2017 NCAA Great Lakes Cross Country Regional, the 2014 & 2016 MVC Baseball Tournaments as well as the 2003, 2005 & 2006 Women's National Postseason Invitation Tournaments. Hunt also worked for eight seasons with the Sycamore football program.
In addition to various accomplishments within the media relations realm, Hunt served as the color commentator for football and baseball broadcasts and spent one season as play-by-play announcer for Indiana State women's basketball. He most recently was a color analyst for The Valley on ESPN broadcasts produced by Indiana State.
In his role with the Sycamores, Hunt oversaw the day-to-day operations of the athletics communications office and was the chief editor of the program's official website, GoSycamores.com. Hunt wrote features and recaps for the website and maintained all statistics and archived information regarding Sycamore athletics. He served as a liaison between the athletic department and various local, regional and national media outlets.
Hunt served on the athletics committee which oversaw the development of the ESPN3 Student Media Group at Indiana State. He set the broadcasting schedule for the group and provided leadership to talent and production workers. He also helped coordinate the group's efforts as part of a 10-year league-wide media rights deal between the Missouri Valley Conference and ESPN.
Hunt came to ISU after a stint at Western Kentucky University where he served as an intern in the Hilltopper's Sports Information Office.
Prior to working at WKU, he was a student assistant in the University of South Carolina's Sports Information Office covering the swimming and diving programs, and was sports editor of The Daily Gamecock from '95-'96.
Hunt also spent a portion of the 2008-09 academic year as an assistant sports information director at Florida State. At FSU, Hunt worked with the national champion Cross Country & Track & Field Teams as well as the women's basketball and football programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.