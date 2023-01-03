Assistant coach Noah Hawkins will coach the Linton boys high school basketball team while Joey Hart is on administrative leave.
Hart was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with public intoxication after he was found unconscious in his car near Coalmont.
Linton won the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Thursday at Terre Haute North and is ranked first in the state in Class 2A. Hawkins, a 2001 White River Valley graduate, has been on the Miner staff for several years.
Linton plays Illinois small-school powerhouse St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday at Parke Heritage High School.
In boys high school basketball Tuesday:
- Sullivan 71, North Knox 42 — At Sullivan, Luke Adams scored all 26 of his points in the first half, matching the total for the Warriors over the first two quarters, as the Golden Arrows picked up a nonconference win.
Sullivan is now 9-3 and plays Friday at South Putnam. North Knox, 2-10, is at Washington that night.
- Robinson 53, Effingham St. Anthony 43 — At Effingham, Ill., Cooper Loll had a game-high 20 points as the visiting Maroons picked up a big nonconference win.
Aidan Parker added 10 points, Noah Gilmore nine and Nathan Wernz eight for Robinson, 9-6, which plays Friday at Mt. Zion.
- Casey 75, Charleston 56 — At Casey, Ill., Jackson Parcel erupted for 34 points and the Warriors' two big men both had double-doubles in a nonconference win.
Connor Sullivan had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jacob Clement 14 points and 12 rebounds for Casey, 10-4, which hosts Paris on Friday.
- Paris 43, Dieterich 41 — At Dieterich, Ill., Kody Crampton hit the game-winning basket with 1.5 seconds left as the Tigers improved to 8-9 for the season. They play Friday at Casey.
Prep girls basketball
- Paris 64, Mt. Zion 39 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers pulled away after a close first quarter to post a nonconference win.
Taylor Clark had 13 points for Paris, while Kaitlyn Coombes had 12 points and seven assists and Kendra Young 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Now 17-1, the Tigers host Terre Haute South on Thursday in Eveland Gym.
College basketball
- Pomeroys swept — At Circleville, Ohio, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was swept in a River States Conference doubleheader by Ohio Christian.
Brionna Sims, a midseason transfer from East Georgia State, hit a go-ahead basket for the Pomeroy women in the final minute of regulation, but the home team outscored SMWC 22-15 in overtime for an 84-77 win.
Sims had 22 points and West Vigo graduate Kylee Stepp had 15, 10 in the third quarter. SMWC is now 9-4, 2-4 in conference play.
In the men's game, Tarik Dixon, Keith Germain and J.R. Lumsden were all double-figure scorers but the Pomeroys lost 92-73 and are now 6-9 overall, 1-5 in the RSC.
