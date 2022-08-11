Nine Indiana State University student-athletes received the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award as announced by the league office on Thursday morning.
Thomas Hickerson (men’s track & field/cross country), Caine Wilson (men’s track & field, cross country), Natalia Lalic (women’s basketball), Hattie Westerfeld (women’s basketball), Alise Emser (women’s soccer), Olivia Patton (softball), Maggie Falater (women’s track & field/cross country), Alexis Grider (women’s track & field/cross country), and Mia Mackenzie (women’s track & field/cross country) all were honored with the President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The nine student-athletes highlight 226 Sycamores that were honored on the Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll for their work in the classroom over the 2021-22 academic year.
Additionally, 82 ISU athletes received the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.
The award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average, participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation (by the end of the Spring 2022 semester).
Also, 783 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for each of the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and participation in athletics a minimum of two years.
In addition, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced its 2021-22 Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes.
To qualify for the Valley Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.2 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2021/Spring 2022), must have been a member of an athletics team, and must have been enrolled full time during the term they earned the honor.
Golf
• North sets season low — At Clinton, Terre Haute North shot its season low team round of 190 at Geneva Hills in a dual match against South Vermillion on Thursday. North won the match 190-249.
Laney Ferres shot the low round for the Patriots with a 40. Jetta Harmon (47), Emma Lubbehusen (49), Preslee Michael (54) and Ripley West (68) also participated for North.
Auto racing
• Racing returns to THAT on Friday — The Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints will conduct its second Terre Haute Action Track race of the MSCS season.
This race is the Terre Haute Special.
Sullivan native Chase Stockon led the MSCS standings as of their last race counted. He leads Jason McDougal by 13 points.
Robert Ballou won the other MSCS event at the Action Track on June 24. Ballou out-paced Stockon and McDougal for the victory.
Pits open for the race at 3 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. Also on the card are Vintage Full Body Stock Cars from the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club.
