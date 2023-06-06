West Vigo shortstop Carter Murphy and Shakamak pitcher/infielder Brady Yeryar have been selected as members of the Indiana South All-Star team by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The South team is scheduled to play the North All-Star team on June 24 and 25 at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote also was selected to serve as a South team assistant coach, alongside its head coach Casey LaDuke of Floyd Central.
Murphy and the Vikings finished their season last Saturday with with a 27-4 record after an 11-2 loss to Tri-West in the Class 3A Park Tudor Regional.
Yeryar and his Laker teammates (now 15-10) beat Bethesda Christian in last Saturday's Class A Mitchell Regional championship game. Shakamak will now play Rising Sun at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class A Jasper Semistate semifinals. If Shakamak wins, the Lakers would play the Barr-Reeve-vs.-Greenwood Christian Academy winner in Satuday's 8 p.m. semistate championship game at Jasper.
Golf
• First ace — Sunday was special for Terre Haute golfer Avery Cassell as she stroked her first hole-in-one at Rea Park Golf Course.
Cassell got the ace on Rea's 137-yard third hole, using an 8-iron.
Jaylen Wells witnessed the shot.
• Hole-in-one at Hulman — Randy Schulte scored a hole-in-one on Thursday at Hulman Links.
Schulte aced the 130-yard No. 8 hole using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Ted Snider and Brent Bocard.
