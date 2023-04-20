Carter Murphy hit a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday as West Vigo defeated Bloomington South 4-3 in high school baseball.
It was the second long ball of the night and the third in two days for Murphy, who drove in three runs against the Panthers.
Kaleb Marrs was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 in 6.2 innings, while Gabe Skelton was 3 for 3, Garrett Pugh 2 for 3 and Jaydon Bradbury 2 for 3.
West Vigo, now 9-2, hosts Edgewood on Tuesday.
Terre Haute South 7, Sullivan 2
- — At Sullivan, the visiting Braves scored all their runs in the top of the fourth for a nonconference win.
Ross Olsen had a double and Levi Weidenbenner and Collin Knopp each had a hit, a run and an RBI in the rally, which included just three hits. Jaden Norris had a two-run double for the Golden Arrows.
Westville (Ill.) 13, South Vermillion 3
- — At Clinton, Ryan Straw was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI in a losing effort for the Wildcats.
Easton Terry had a triple and John Smith a double for South Vermillion.
Clay City 13, Linton 0
- — At Clay City, Noah Atkinson pitched a five-inning complete game as the Eels improved to 10-0, their first 10-win season since 2019.
North Central 6, South Putnam 2 —
- At Farmersburg, Kam Fagg was winning pitcher and Wyatt Ison had three hits as the host Thunderbirds picked up their first win of the season.
Shakamak 10, Vincennes Rivet 6
- — At Vincennes, the visiting Lakers picked up a nonconference win.
Wednesday
Terre Haute South 13, Riverton Parke 1
- — At South, Ayden Napier was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, two runs and three RBI to lead the host Braves.
Also for South, Brady Wilson was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBI; Ross Olsen 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI; and Cam Hoke 1 for 3 with two RBI. Ashton Lowry had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.
Edgewood 8, Sullivan 3
- — At Ellettsville, Jason Hawkins and tough-luck losing pitcher Tyler Kellett had two hits each for the Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference loss.
Robinson 11, Dugger Union 4
- — At Robinson, Ill., Garrett Winterrowd was 3 for 4 with two triple and two RBI as the host Maroons improved to 4-9.
Wesley Liston was 2 for 3 with three RBI for Robinson, while Julian Parker had a double, three runs and two RBI. Luke Fritzinger had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Terre Haute South 9, Bloomington South 8
- — At Terre Haute South, Kyar McVey had a walkoff inside-the-park homer as the Braves picked up a Conference Indiana victory.
West Vigo 15, South Vermillion 2
- — At Clinton, the visiting Vikings picked up a nonconference win.
Sullivan 12, Shakamak 1 —
- At Sullivan, freshman Jaylynn Hobbs was the winning pitcher and had a triple, two runs and three RBI for the Golden Arrows.
Avery Wiltermood was 2 for 3 and scored three times; Kate Ridgway 2 for 4 with three RBI; Mylee Vandeventer 2 for 3 with two runs; Alexis Grindstaff 2 for 3 with a double; and Aphtyn Earley had a hit and two RBI for the winners. Ashlyn Landry and Abbi Gilbert had hits for the Lakers.
Clay City 8, Dugger Union 2
- — At Dugger, Faith Mitchell and Hannah Harris combined for five hits, including a homer each plus a double by Mitchell, as the Eels won a nonconference game.
Winning pitcher Lizzy Sinders was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Lexi Thompson was 2 for 4 with two runs, Caroline Rexroad was 2 for 4 and Karlee Smith was 1 for 3 with three RBI for the winners. Brinna Simpson had two hits and two RBI for Dugger.
Monday
Sullivan 7, Edgewood 4
- — At Ellettsville, Avery Wiltermood was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI and Jocey Wible 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI as the visiting Arrows won in Western Indiana Conference play.
Tennis
Girls
Terre Haute South 4, Bloomington South 0
- — At Terre Haute South, the Braves won a Conference Indiana match.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Maddie Santner 6-1, 6-1; Aja Irish (THS) def. Brooke Liao 6-1, 6-0; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Hannah Vandeventer 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) vs. Caitlin Heim-Riley Walker, DNF, rain; Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Abby Arthur-Audrey Wu 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Terre Haute South won 6-1.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-4, 1-1 Conference Indiana) plays Castle and Floyd Central on Saturday at Castle.
Boys
Teutopolis 6, Paris 0
- — At Paris, Ill., the visitors swept all six singles matches before storms washed out the doubles competition.
Now 3-6, Paris hosts Flora and Newton in a tri-meet on Friday.
Golf
Sullivan 183, Shakamak 185
- — At Sullivan Elks, Mason Barton of the Lakers was medalist with a 43 but the host Arrows won the team competition.
College softball
Pomeroy streak continues
- — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys stretched their winning streak to 11 by beating Alice Lloyd 3-1 and 13-1 in a doubleheader.
Lanna Martinez and Summer Rocha earned pitching victories for 27-13 SMWC, which hosts Ohio Christian in a Friday doubleheader.
