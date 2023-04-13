Indiana State’s JaVaughn Moore posted times of 10.47 seconds in the men’s 100-meter dash and 20.93 in the men’s 200 and 39.98 seconds in the men’s 4x100m relay squad this past weekend to win the Missouri Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
ISU began hosting its Gibson Invitational on Thursday. The meet will conclude Saturday in Terre Haute.
Men’s tennis
• Transylvania 6, Rose-Hulman 3 — At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman dropped a pair of doubles matches and two third-set singles matches Thursday inside Top Seed Tennis Club.
The Engineers’ No. 2 doubles squad of Grant Paradowski and Andrew Leonard earned an 8-2 victory. In singles play, Renato Prado won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and Leonard claimed a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory at No. 5. Paradowski and Rhian Seneviratne took their opponents to a third and deciding set before falling shy.
Rose-Hulman (8-8, 3-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) will host Franklin on Saturday at the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center.
Prep baseball
• Clay City 10, White River Valley 3 — At Clay City, the unbeaten Eels won their eighth game of the season Thursday, matching their total from 2022.
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 8, Mattoon 6 — At Terre Haute South, a four-run fourth inning by the host Braves fueled their win after trailing 5-0 in the second frame.
Leadoff batter Levi Weindenbenner slapped two hits in three at-bats and an RBI. Five other Braves had hits and six hitters drove in runs, including a go-ahead two-run triple by Nathan Wright.
Relief pitcher Brady Weidenbenner went 6.2 innings with five earned runs, five fanned batters, nine hits and four walks.
• West Vigo 13, Greencastle 0, 6 innings — At Greencastle, pitcher Ben Kearns struck out 11 batters and threw a one-hitter to finish his day in five for the visiting Vikings.
Kearns went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI at the plate, Kaleb Marrs was 2 of 4 with a double and RBI, Grayson Porter was 1 of 2 with a double and RBI and Garrett Pugh was 1 of 3 with four RBI. Greencastle’s Treyton Clark went 1 of 3 with a double.
West Vigo (6-1, 2-0 Western Indiana Conference) planned to visit Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday. Greencastle has the Putnam County tournament Saturday.
• Sullivan 20, North Putnam 9, 6 innings — The Golden Arrows tallied 14 runs in the first three innings to run-rule North Putnam. Sullivan had seven runs in the third frame.
Five players for the Golden Arrows recorded a trio of hits in the shortened game. Conner McCrary homered and hit a double to total four knocks and five RBI. Isaak Osborne tallied four hits and two RBI.
Tyler Kellett went yard and had three hits, Jaden Norris had three hits and Marcus Roshel secured three hits. Ty Hamilton led the team with a pair of steals.
• Bloomington North 13, Northview 4 — At Bloomington, Northview took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, sparked by a leadoff homer from Caden Schrader, before suffering a come-from-behind loss.
Schrader, Devon Barnhart, Jackson Farris, Hunter Johnson and Johnathon Johnson recorded hits for Northview.
Prep softball
• West Vigo 27, North Vermillion 2 — At Cayuga, Jaleigh Lindley was 4 for 4 with three doubles (all three in the first two innings) for the Vikings in a nonconference win.
• Terre Haute South 13, Bloomington North 10 — At Bloomington, the Braves won their Conference Indiana opener.
• Bloomington South 11, Terre Haute North 0 — At Bloomington, the Patriots lost in their Conference Indiana opener.
• Northview 10, Shakamak 5 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers fell to 2-6 despite two hits each by Campbell Holler and Abbi Gilbert. Holler drove in three runs.
• Clay City 12, North Central 6 — At Farmersburg, Lexi Thompson hit two homers and Faith Mitchell one for the Eels.
Shelby Seay had three hits and Mykenzie Wence was 2 for 4 with four RBI for the 1-9 Thunderbirds.
Wednesday
• Sullivan 3, North Putnam 2 — Jocey Wible batted 3 for 4, Kate Ridgway and Lexi Grindstaff drove in runs as the Golden Arrows overcame a two-run deficit.
Sullivan scored two runs in the top of the fifth.
Ridgway threw six strikeouts, allowed seven hits, three walks and two earned runs in a complete game.
Boys volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, the Patriots improved to 2-0 with a 25-2, 25-10, 25-6 victory Thursday.
Girls tennis
• Sullivan 5, Northview 0 — In singles play Tuesday, the No. 1 singles matchup was won by Hanna Burkhart against Samantha Hendricks. In No. 2, Paige Chickadaunce topped Martina Sutherland. The Golden Arrows swept the singles with a win by Ally McKinney over Caroline Kouistra.
In doubles action, the tandems of Sarah Francis with Maggie McCammon and Parker Mischler and Izzie Jenkins earned wins.
Sullivan will host the Sullivan Invitational on Saturday.
• Terre Haute South 5, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — South (3-3) swept Vincennes with wins by No.1 singles Sarah Rowe, singles Aja Irish and Briley Ireland, and doubles pairings of Ayden Zinkovich and Savannah Semmler, and Samhita Shantharam and Jordan Miller.
Boys tennis
• Effingham St. Anthony 7, Paris 2 — St. Anthony won five singles matches to clinch the victory Tuesday.
Golf
• Hole-in-one — On Wednesday, Ted Schneider of Terre Haute aced the 17th hole at Rea Park. He used a driver from 170 yards for his ninth career hole in one. Witness to the event were Abe Nasser Sr, and Bobby Watkins from Terre Haute and Andy Heuring from Evansville.
