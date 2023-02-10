Three missed one-and-ones down the stretch of a Western Indiana Conference high school basketball game led to Sullivan's second one-point loss this week and gave the WIC championship with a 50-49 win.
Sullivan, which lost at the buzzer to North Central on Tuesday, is now 15-5 and 8-1 in the WIC and hosts Bloomfield on Tuesday. Indian Creek, 11-7 but a perfect 9-0 in conference play, hosts Bloomington Lighthouse next Friday.
In other high school basketball:
- Clay City 57, North Central 37 -- At Clay City, the Eels picked up a big SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win in the Eel Dome.
Now 15-6 overall and 4-3 in the SWIAC, Clay City plays next Friday at Northview. North Central, 10-9 but 0-6 in conference play, hosts Marshall on Thursday.
- South Vermillion 65, Attica 14 -- At Attica, the visiting Wildcats got a much needed win in Wabash River Conference play.
Aden Wallace had 17 points and Luke Bush 16 for the Wildcats, who had lost three straight and eight of their last nine. Now 7-12, 1-4 in the WRC, South Vermillion plays Saturday at Danville.
Attica, 0-17 and 0-7, hosts the Indiana School for the Deaf on Saturday.
- Casey 47, Lawrenceville 38 -- At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors pulled away in the second half for a crucial Little Illini Conference win.
Jackson Parcel had 14 points and Jacob Clement had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Casey, now 15-8 and 5-1 in the LIC.
The Warriors play Tuesday at Newton while Lawrenceville, 22-7 and 4-3, hosts Evansville Day on Saturday.
- Riverton Parke 72, North Vermillion 49 -- At Mecca, the host Panthers picked up a Wabash River Conference win.
Riverton Parke, 7-11 overall and 2-4 in the WRC, hosts Shakamak on Saturday. North Vermillion, 6-13 and 3-2, is at Fountain Central next Friday.
- Shakamak 80, Eminence 39 -- At Jasonville, J.T. May had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers in a nonconference win.
Linden Jenkins added 16 points and Jaden Johnson 15 for Shakamak, 11-8, which plays Saturday at Riverton Parke. Eminence, 2-15, is at Indianapolis Riverside next Friday.
- Bloomfield 73, Washington 45 -- At Bloomfield, freshman Blake Neill had 36 points, including a school-record 11 3-pointers, for the host Cardinals.
Peter Combs added 16 points for Bloomfield, now 17-3, which plays Tuesday at Sullivan. Washington, 11-7, is at Loogootee on Saturday.
- Miners fill vacancy -- Linton has added a game to replace its canceled contest with Robinson.
The Miners play Evansville Reitz on Feb. 21 at North Daviess.
Swimming
- South foursome competes -- At Indianapolis, the Terre Haute South 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lyric Irish, Layla Johnson, Makenzie Ingle and Demme Hancewicz finished 27th on Friday night in the preliminaries of the high school state championship meet at the IUPUI Natatorium.
South's time of 3:44.43 gave the Braves a 27th-place finish, one spot ahead of their seeding.
Softball
- Pomeroys split -- At Knoxville, Tenn., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods split a season-opening doubleheader at Johnson University, winning 11-7 in 11 innings before losing 6-0 in the second game.
Summer Rocha pitched all 11 innings for the win in the opener while Camryn Scott (Terre Haute North) and Lyric Krause (West Vigo) had run-scoring doubles in the game-winning rally. Rylee Pender (Terre Haute North) went 3 for 5, Scott was 2 for 6 with two RBI, Ashley Shanks had two hits including a two-run homer and Jaleigh Crawford and Tori Lee also had two hits each.
Krause and Crawford had the only hits in the second game for the Pomeroys, who play two games Feb. 18 at the KC NAIA Tournament.
