Linton routed visiting Clay City 55-20 in girls high school basketball Thursday, making the Miners 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference heading into a game at Shakamak next Thursday.
Clay City, 3-9 and 0-3, hosts Terre Haute North on Dec. 22.
In other girls high school basketball Thursday:
- — At Mecca, the visiting Patriots padded their lead in the Wabash River Conference.
Riverton Parke is now 4-6, 0-2 in the WRC, and plays at Parke Heritage next Thursday. Seeger, 9-1 and 4-0, hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
- — At Veedersburg, Hannah Prickett had 13 points and Rylee Simko added 11 for the host Mustangs in a Wabash River Conference game.
Callie Naylor had 10 points for North Vermillion, now 3-5 and 0-3. The Falcons host Dugger Union on Saturday while Fountain Central, 6-7 and 1-2, is at Attica on Dec. 16.
- — At Evansville, Layni Stone hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining to give the visiting Lakers a nonconference win.
Chase Hammond had 18 points and Stone 13 for Shakamak, now 8-4. The Lakers play at Sullivan on Tuesday.
Evansville Christian is 5-3 and plays Monday at Cannelton.
College football
- — Indiana State’s Rylan Cole has been named to the 2022 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team.
The McCordsville native was a second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and an honorable-mention pick to the MVFC All-Academic team.
He was sixth in the conference with 84 tackles, had six tackles for loss, led the Sycamores with three interceptions and had 11 passes defended.
— Rose-Hulman tied a school record with seven all-region selections in the
- team released.
Guard Justin Pierson and kick returner Jailen Hobbs were first-team choices, while wide receiver Daniel Huery and cornerback Tyce Miller were on the second team and linebacker Kyzer Bowen, safety Rashard Brown and tight end Alex Gresock were on the third team.
College swimming
— Indiana State’s Zoe Smith and Raine Boles were named Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week respectively.
