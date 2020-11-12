Linton's girls basketball team continued its dominance on Thursday with a 79-30 home win over North Knox.
Vanessa Shafford led the Miners with 24 points and Haley Rose added 20. The Miners raced to a 28-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Counting the end of the 2020 season, in which Linton won the Class 2A girls basketball championship, the Miners have won 10 games in a row. The next scheduled game is at Edgewood on Saturday.
NORTH KNOX (30) — McCory 2 0-0 6, Poe 4 0-0 8, Armes 0 0-0 0, Saucerman 1 3-4 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, Hammelman 1 0-2 2, Thomas 2 0-0 4. 12 FG 3-6 FT, 30 TP.
LINTON (79) — Burgess 6 4-6 18, Jerrells 1 0-0 3, Hayes 2 2-2 7, Rose 9 1-3 20, Shafford 10 0-0 24, G. Warrick 1 0-2 2, Cooksey 0 0-0 0, Chambers 1 1-2 3, Wall 0 1-2 1, A. Warrick 0 1-2 1. 30 FG 10-19 FT, 79 TP.
North Knox=5=11=9=5=—=30
Linton=28=17=24=10=—=79
3-point goals — McCory 2, Williams; Shafford 4, Burgess 2, Jerrells, Hayes, Rose. Total fouls — NK 12, L 11.
Next — Linton (2-0) plays at Edgewood on Saturday.
In other basketball action:
• Riverton Parke 47, North Vermillion 45 — At Mecca, Jared Garman earned his first victory as the Panthers' girls coach as Riverton Parke improved to 1-2 for the season.
Bailey Duke led the Panthers with 14 points and Macey Barnes chipped in 13. Kaylee Mathas scored eight of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help fend off the Falcons.
Riverton Parke next plays a 6 p.m. game at Eminence on Friday. North Vermillion (0-2) is next scheduled to play at Seeger on Dec. 1.
• Clay City postponements — Clay City is currently in remote learning and will have no extracurricular activities until Nov. 30. Here's a list of games that are affected as reported to the Tribune-Star by the Clay City athletic department:
— Girls basketball: Nov. 10 home game against Cloverdale, Nov. 14 at Eminence, Nov. 15 at North Central, Nov. 17 home game against Shakamak, Nov. 21 at West Vigo, Nov. 23 home game against Parke Heritage, Nov. 30 home game against White River Valley, Dec. 3 at Riverton Parke and Dec. 5 in the North Daviess Tournament.
— Boys basketball: Nov. 24 home game against South Putnam, Dec. 1 at North Knox, Dec. 4 at Linton.
The Eels are hoping to reschedule these games.
Soccer
• ISU soccer inks quintet — The Indiana State women’s soccer program signed five student-athletes to NLI’s in the first two days of the national signing day period. Midiielders Nora Henderson, Alexa Mackey, Caitlin Mullen, goalkeeper Tara Tesmond and midfielder Chloe Tesny will join the Sycamores as freshmen for the 2021-22 season.
“As a staff, we are excited about the potential of this class and feel that they will compete and impact our program from the start,” ISU coach Julie Hanley said. “The group has played on and competed against some of the top clubs in the country which has prepared them for the next level.”
Hanley continued: “I believe that this class is full of high character, selfless people that I know will represent Indiana State University in a first-class manner. Not only does this group excel on the playing field, but they are driven and prepared to succeed academically. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them and their families to the Sycamore Soccer program.”
