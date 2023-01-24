Linton pulled away from a 20-20 halftime tie to defeat visiting Sullivan 48-38 in nonconference girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
The Miners had just a 34-32 lead over one of their biggest rivals after three quarters, but the Golden Arrows got just six points in the last eight minutes.
Bradie Chambers had a game-high 21 points and Sydney Jerrells added 16 for Linton, now 17-3. The Miners will host White River Valley on Thursday.
Jacie Wilson had 12 points and Klaire Williams 11 for Sullivan, now 14-9. The Arrows face South Knox next Tuesday at the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional.
In other girls high school basketball Tuesday:
- Northview 40, Clay City 24 — At Clay City, the visiting Knights won the annual county matchup.
Northview is 15-8 heading into a sectional semifinal game Feb. 3 at Owen Valley. Clay City, 6-16, is at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
- Crawfordsville 56, North Vermillion 43 — At Cayuga, the visiting Athenians won the nonconference game.
Braxtyn Dunham had 16 points and Callie Naylor 11 for North Vermillion, now 9-13. The Falcons are at West Vigo on Thursday.
Riley Gardner scored 25 and Taylor Abston 16 for Crawfordsville, now 6-15. The Athenians are at Frankfort on Friday.
Boys basketball
- Newton 59, Casey 52 — At Olney, Ill., the third-seeded Eagles upset the second-seeded Warriors in a semifinal game of the Little Illini Conference tournament Tuesday.
Jacob Clement had 19 points and Jackson Parcel 18 for Casey, 14-5, which will play for third place Friday. Newton, 15-7, will be in the championship game.
Track
- Engineer honored — Rose-Hulman junior Rofiat Adeyemi has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week.
Adeyemi won both long jump and triple jump at last week's Friday Night Spikes event. The Engineers will host another meet this Friday.
