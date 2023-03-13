Senior graduate transfer Courvoisier McCauley was recognized with a second team 2022-23 NABC Division I District 16 honor.
The all-District team is voted on by NABC-member coaches across the country.
Tyreke Key last earned this honor in 2021 and before that alumnus Jake Odum. McCauley was named Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Year and MVC All-Conference Second Team last month.
This season, McCauley was named MVC Newcomer of the Week in back-to-back weeks and three times total. For the first time since Manny Arop in 2012, a Sycamore earned back-to-back MVC Newcomer of the Week nods. He joined Brenton Scott and Odum as the three Sycamores to earn the award three times in one season.
McCauley led the Sycamores in scoring this regular season with 16.4 points per game. He led the Sycamores with 5.6 rebounds per game.
He has three double-doubles this season and is one of just 15 players in the Missouri Valley Conference to record at least three.
He is one of six Valley players with multiple 30-point outings and nine games of more than 20 points.
Baseball
- Indiana State’s Seth Gergely Player of the Week — Seth Gergely earned the weekly Missouri Valley Conference nod for the first time in the 2023 season as he hit .400 on his way to leading ISU to a 5-0 week. The Sycamores swept the midweek series against Southeast Missouri State and took all three games this past weekend in Memphis.
Gergely opened the week with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with three RBI and two stolen bases in the Sycamores’ 8-3 win over SEMO and followed up with two more hits, a double, and two stolen bases in ISU’s 7-4 win over the Redhawks on Friday.
The redshirt senior reached base safely and scored in all three games in the weekend against Memphis as ISU posted their first road sweep of the year. Gergely highlighted his weekend with two RBI in Saturday’s 7-3 win, while his ninth-inning double and run scored in the series finale added insurance in the 5-2 win.
For the season, Gergely is hitting .283 from the plate with three doubles, a home. run, and eight RBI. He currently sits second in the MVC with six stolen bases on the year and is second with five HBPs.
Softball
- Junior infielder Isabella Henning named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week — Owensboro, Ky. native and a two-time All-MVC selection, Isabella Henning has carried over her success from the previous two seasons as a Sycamore.
She is currently batting .474 after a 12-for-15 weekend at the Tiger Classic from March 10-12. The first baseman collected three doubles, a home run and three RBI to earn the plaudit.
Henning currently leads the conference in average (.474), on-base percentage (.531) and slugging percentage (.737). Her 27 hits are tied for third-most among Valley players.
Henning is the third Sycamore player to earn weekly honors in 2023, Lexi Benko and Lauren Sackett were named Pitcher of the Week in consecutive weeks in Feb.
The Sycamores (8-11) travel to Indianapolis for a doubleheader at IUPUI on Wed. beginning at 1 p.m. before coming home to open conference play on Friday against Illinois-Chicago at Price Field.
Basketball
- Twelve more players selected for girls state All-Stars — A dozen players will join IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball Laila Hull of Zionsville for the 2023 IndyStar Indiana Girls' All-Stars, All-Stars game director Mike Broughton announced Tuesday.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June -- one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
Hull's selection as Miss Basketball was announced Monday. The players completing the 2023 Indiana Girls' All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Ashlynn Brooke of Pioneer, Olivia Brown of Hamilton Southeastern, Cristen Carter of Ben Davis, Asia Donald of Hobart, Layla Gold of Cathedral, RaShunda Jones of South Bend Washington, McKenna Layden of Northwestern, Riley Makalusky of Hamilton Southeastern, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence, Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Amber Tretter of Forest Park.
Reynolds is injured and is not expected to play.
The 2023 All-Stars include five players who have been a part of six state championship teams (Tretter with two; Brooke, Jones, Norman and Reynolds with one each), two IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winners (Norman and Tretter), five players who were named IBCA first-team Academic All-State (Carter, Hull, Layden, Norman and Tretter) and one player who was named IBCA honorable mention Academic All-State (Makalusky).
Kristi Ulrich of Penn has been named the coach of the 2023 All-Stars. She will be assisted by Bryan Graham of Triton Central and Bob Lapadot of Garrett. Ulrich is 312-50 in 14 seasons at Penn, including the 2016 Class 4A state championship. Graham is 299-65 in 15 seasons at Triton Central. Lapadot is 193-91 in 12 seasons at Garrett.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 7. The first game against Kentucky will be June 9 at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys' All-Stars, whose roster will be announced later. The roster for the Indiana girls' Junior All-Stars was announced March 8.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars will play two girl-boy doubleheaders this year -- June 4 against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Jeffersonville High School and June 7 against the Indiana seniors.
- Zionsville star is Miss Basketball -- Zionsville's Laila Hull, a 6-foot-1 guard who will play at North Carolina, was named Miss Basketball on Monday by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton.
Hull averaged 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the 20-3 Eagles.
Hull got 70 votes, trailed by RaShunda Jones of South Bend Washington with 46, Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington with 30, Karsyn Norman of state champion Bedford North Lawrence with 12 and Amber Tretter of Class 2A state champion Forest Park with 10.
