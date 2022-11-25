Indiana State’s Courvoisier McCauley has been named to the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson Award, the sponsors of the award announced this week.
The award, named for the former coach at New Mexico State and Illinois, is presented to the top mid-major player in the nation.
Conferences whose players are eligible for the award are the America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast.
Other Missouri Valley players on the list are Tucker DeVries of Drake and Ben Sheppard of Belmont.
In other men’s basketball:
- Cincinnati Clermont 90, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 86
- — At SMWC, the Pomeroys fell victim to a 30-point second half by David Froedge of UCC on Tuesday.
Tarik Dixon led the home team with 26 points and Elkin Ramirez added 16. Keith Germain had 14 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (3-4) plays this Tuesday at IU Southeast.
Women’s basketball
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 78, Cincinnati Clermont 71
- — At SMWC, Avalee Jeffers had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a victory Tuesday.
Freshman Abbi Parker added 12 points and four steals for the Pomeroys (5-1).
Boys basketball
- Casey 51, Dieterich 48
- — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors improved to 2-0 at the Cumberland Tournament.
Jackson Parcel had 19 points for Casey, while Grant Cochonour scored 13 and Connor Sullivan had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
- Robinson 81, Effingham 66
- — At Effingham, Ill., the Maroons got three double-figure scoring performances Wednesday night.
Noah Gilmore had 23 points and seven rebounds, Aidan Parker 22 points and eight rebounds and Cooper Loll 16 points for Robinson, now 1-1.
- Miners are No. 1
— Linton’s Miners are ranked first in the state in Class 2A in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press this week.
Girls basketball
Paris 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 21
- — At Paris, Ill., Trinity Tingley scored 17 points and Kaitlyn Coombes added 12 on Tuesday as the Tigers improved to 5-0 for the season.
Prep wrestling
Patriots go 1-4
- — At Ellettsville, Terre Haute North won one of four matches Wednesday at the Edgewood Invitational.
North beat Indian Creek 52-28 but lost 47-20 to Jasper, 37-31 to Martinsville, 45-18 to Ben Davis and 41-28 to Owen Valley.
Top Patriot performances were turned in by Colton Baugh (3-0), Cain Godsey (4-1), Jesiah Richardson (4-1), Michael Tanoos (2-1) and Ayden Muncie (3-2). North has a dual meet this Tuesday at South Vermillion.
