ROUNDUP: Linton's Rehmel named IBCA Coach of the Year

Six Indiana high school girls basketball coaches have been chosen as 2021 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday.
One of them was Linton girls basketball coach Jared Rehmel. The Shakamak graduate has led the Miners to two consecutive 2A state championships.
Rehmel earned his honor after leading the Miners to a 27-1 record. Along the way, the Miners won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, the North Knox Sectional, Crawford County Regional and Jasper Semistate.
Rehmel has compiled a 106-72 record in seven seasons with the Miners with two sectionals, two regionals, two semi-states and two Class 2A crowns.
Mark Redding of Carroll (Fort Wayne), Chris Seibert of Crown Point, Donna Buckley of Noblesville, Debbie Smiley of Brownsburg, Jared Rehmel of Linton-Stockton and Scott Schoen of Silver Creek have been selected as honorees for the 2020-21 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.
Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients – Redding and Seibert in District 1; Buckley and Smiley in District 2; and Rehmel and Schoen in District 3.
These six coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2021 IBCA Clinic, the in-person portion will be held on Oct. 16 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
The Coach of the Year award is named for the late Bob King, the IBCA executive director from 1984-94. King was a Lebanon native who coached at Sacred Heart and Shortridge high schools in Indianapolis before serving as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue and later as an assistant and associate athletic director at Purdue.
He is unrelated to former Indiana State coach and athletic director Bob King.
Softball
• Butler 3, Indiana State 0 — At Indianapolis, the Sycamores (7-16) were shut out by the Bulldogs at the Butler Softball Field.
The Sycamore bats were cold, recording only a trio of hits from Mallory Marsicek, TeAnn Bringle and Olivia Patton.
Golf
• ISU 13th in tourney — At Greenbriar, Mo., the Indiana State golf team wrapped the Diane Daugherty Invitational by turning in a score of 327 at Greenbriar Hills Country Club on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 972. Arkansas State won the tournament with a 914.
The Sycamores finished 13th in the competitive field that included nine of 10 Missouri Valley Conference teams.
Junior Lauren Green finished the event with a team-leading 235 after turning in an 80 Tuesday.
• Zhang is HCAC's best — Rose-Hulman junior Rachel Zhang has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week for her efforts in last weekend's HCAC Preview.
Zhang was the individual champion at the HCAC Preview, an event that featured conference opposition and No. 19 ranked DePauw. The Engineers won the team scoring in the event, defeating DePauw by three strokes to earn first place honors.
Zhang brought home individual Medalist honors after recording rounds of 83 and 77 to pace the Rose-Hulman performance.
Volleyball
• Sycamores earn academic honors — Indiana State libero Melina Tedrow was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team for the second consecutive season while Madeline Williams picked-up honorable mention honors.
Tennis
• Giambattista wins again — For the second consecutive week, Rose-Hulman junior Josh Giambattista has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week.
Giambattista finished 2-1 at the No. 1 singles position last week, including a key 3-set win over the No. 1 singles player from DePauw. He also picked up a No. 1 singles win against Anderson and contributed to a No. 2 doubles victory against the Ravens.
On the season, Giambattista is 5-1 in singles play and 3-3 in doubles play.
Soccer
• Kelly wins again too — Rose-Hulman sophomore Takezo Kelly was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Engineers to a 1-0-1 record last week.
Kelly scored a 3-goal hat trick in the first half to lead the Engineers past Earlham 9-0 on Saturday. The Player of the Week award is his second honor this season and the third of his Rose-Hulman career.
