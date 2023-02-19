Indiana State’s women rallied from an eight-point third-quarter deficit to take a late lead Sunday afternoon in Hulman Center, but Illinois-Chicago responded with a 9-0 run and pulled out a 56-50 Missouri Valley Conference basketball win.
Bella Finnegan led all scorers with 17 points. Del’Janae Williams added nine points and was one of three Sycamores with a team-high five rebounds. Caitlin Anderson scored nine points off the bench, while Mya Glanton finished with eight.
Now 10-15, 5-11 in MVC games, Indiana State travels to Southern Illinois and Missouri State this week.
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (56) — Filer 5-12 5-11 15, Young 3-7 0-0 8, Zabrecky 2-7 2-2 8, McCloud 6-13 3-4 15, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Middleton 1-6 2-2 4, Dempsey-Toney 2-6 0-0 4, Schenck 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-56 FG, 12-19 FT, 56 TP.
INDIANA STATE (50) — Glanton 4-5 0-0 8, Cain 0-3 0-0 0, McKendree 1-5 0-0 3, Finnegan 6-12 2-2 17, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Niebuhr 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 2-5 5-7 9, Pitzer 0-1 0-0 0, Westerfeld 2-5 0-2 4, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 FG, 7-11 FT, 50 TP.
Illinois-Chicago 14 12 17 13 -- 56
Indiana State 15 11 16 8 -- 50
3-point shooting — UIC 4-18 (Young 2-5, Zabrecky 2-6, McCloud 0-1, Filer 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Middleton 0-2), ISU 5-21 (Finnegan 3-6, McKendree 1-5, Williams 1-7, Cain 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Pitzer 0-1). Total fouls — UIC 12, ISU 18. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Middleton. Turnovers — UIC 13 (Filer 4), ISU 15 (Cain 4, Glanton 3, McKendree 2, Williams 2, Anderson 2, Finnegan, Team 1). Rebounds — UIC 41 (Filer 13, McCloud 11), ISU 31 (Cain 5, Wiilliams 5, Westerfeld 5, Finnegan 4, Glanton 3, Anderson 3, McKendree 2, Niebuhr, Blackwell, Team 2). Assists — UIC 13 (Filer 4), ISU 8 (Glanton 2, Cain 2, Williams 2, McKendree, Finnegan). Steals — UIC 9 (Filer 3), ISU 4 (Cain, McKendree, Williams, Anderson). Blocks — UIC 0, ISU 1 (Williams).
Next — Indiana State (10-15, 5-11 MVC) plays Thursday at Southern Illinois. UIC (15-12, 7-9) hosts Illinois State that night.
Softball
- — At Chattanooga, Tenn., Indiana State lost 1-0 to Marshall and defeated host Chattanooga 4-2 on Sunday to wrap up a 2-2 weekend.
A double in the top of the first inning drove in the only run Marshall could score off Cassi Newbanks, but ISU didn’t get a hit until an infield single by Olivia Patton in the sixth inning.
Lauren Sackett, coming off her no-hitter debut the day before, was the winning pitcher in the second game in relief of Lexi Benko. Isabella Henning was 4 for 4 with a double, while Patton and Kennedy Shade had two hits each and TeAnn Bringle a run-scoring double.
Now 3-2, ISU plays this coming weekend at the Easton Bama Bash at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Track and field
- — Indiana State took home 13 event wins in its final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships, as the host Sycamores showcased their talents across the board Saturday in the ISU Open.
Every event group had at least one event winner, with the Sycamores sweeping the throws on the men’s and women’s sides. Also included were sweeps of the high jump and 3,000-meter runs.
Among the event winners for the Blue and White were Niesha Anderson (shot put and weight throw), Daryl Black (60 hurdles), Cami Farmer (3,000), Layton Hall (3,000), Nyla Jones (60), Kevin Krutsch (high jump), Cael Light (mile), Brett Norton (weight throw), Daniel O’Laughlin (pole vault), Wyatt Puff (shot put), Eva Grace Quinlan (high jump) and Brittney Walker (long jump).
Indiana State looks to defend its MVC indoor championships next Sunday and Monday at Gately Park in Chicago.Tennis
- — At Elsah, Ill., the Rose-Hulman men’s team relied on a strong doubles performance to set the tone in a 6-3 victory over host Principia College on Saturday.
Owen Reynolds and Rhian Seneviratne won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles; Grant Paradowski and Andrew Leonard won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles; and Renato Prado joined Jonathon Stadler to win 8-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Engineers.
Rose singles winners included Reynolds 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 1; Seneviratne 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3; and Prado 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 4.
The win also marked the first NCAA Division III men’s tennis victory for first-year head coach Greg Couch.
Meanwhile, the Rose-Hulman women’s squad lost to Principia 9-0 in its spring season opener Saturday.
Both Rose teams will head to Florida for a four-match spring trip, starting Feb. 27.
Men’s volleyball
- — A program in its fledgling stages, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College went toe-to-toe with the No. 13-ranked NAIA team in the nation Friday before falling 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-23) to Indiana Tech.
The Woods’ Mark Zmojdzin had six kills and Andrej Lindner added five kills, while Connor Orrock contributed four blocks and Jacob Wisniewski dished out 10 assists and served two aces.“That’s a very talented team we just played tonight,” Wisniewski said. “We came out and really competed with them. We were within five set points every single one. … I couldn’t be happier with the performance.”
Coach Ian Harris’ Pomeroys fell to 1-10 after that match.
Boys prep basketball
- — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors jumped out to a 20-3 lead after a quarter and coasted to a first-round victory in Illinois Class A regional play.
Jackson Parcel led Casey with 15 points while Grant Cochonour added 12 and Connor Sullivan and Jacob Clement 11 each and Nolan Clement had seven assists.
Now 17-9, the Warriors play Neoga at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday at Cumberland.
- — At Covington, Luke Bush had a 23-point effort in a losing cause for the Wildcats in a Wabash River Conference game Saturday.
Now 8-14, 2-5 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts Sullivan on Tuesday. Covington, 11-12 and 4-3, is at Crawfordsville on Friday.
Prep girls basketball
- — Paris and Robinson will play for the third time this season in the second game of the Illinois Class 2A Pana Sectional on Tuesday.
The two teams shared the Little Illini Conference championship after Robinson won at home but Paris, 28-3, had beaten Robinson, 21-8, to win the LIC Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.