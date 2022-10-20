For the first time since 1992? A player who suited up for Indiana State saw regular season NBA action.
Jake LaRavia, who played for ISU from 2019-21 before he transferred to Wake Forest for the 2021-22 season, suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in their season opener against the New York Knicks.
LaRavia played 13 minutes and scored five points for the Grizzlies in a 115-112 overtime victory for the Grizzlies.
LaRavia was 1-for-2 from 3-point range and also had two rebounds.
LaRavia, chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft by Memphis in June, is the first player to play in a regular-season NBA game since May 17, 1992 when Larry Bird concluded his career with a loss in the playoffs to Cleveland.
Soccer
• Rose wins — At Franklin, The Rose-Hulman women's soccer team moved into a 2-way tie for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference lead with a convincing 2-0 win at Franklin on Wednesday.
The Engineers improved to 6-0-1 in HCAC play on the season with the team's 12th straight decision without a loss; the team's 8th consecutive shutout; and increasing the current school record without allowing a goal to 776 minutes.
Lane Lawrence scored the game winning goal in the 8th minute to give Rose-Hulman a 1-0 lead. The advantage reached 2-0 just two minutes into the second half when Kyra Hicks scored a team-high 8th goal of the season to give Rose-Hulman insurance.
Rose-Hulman improved to 9-2-3 on the season, while Franklin dropped to 2-11-1. The Engineers host Transylvania in the Senior Day matchup on Saturday at the Rose-Hulman Soccer Field.
Volleyball
• Engineers edged — At Anderson, Rose-Hulman's volleyball team fell victim to a strong offensive attack by Anderson as the Ravens won a tightly contested 25-17, 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 volleyball victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday.
Allie Fults paced the Rose-Hulman offense with 12 kills and was joined by Kate Wood for team-high honors with 3 block assists. Wood also contributed 9 kills to the effort.
Anderson improved to 10-10 on the season and 2-4 in league play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 10-11 and 2-4 in league play. The Engineers return to action on Saturday at Bluffton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.