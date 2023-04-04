Visiting Terre Haute North jumped out to a 5-0 lead in high school baseball Monday night, but Shakamak came from behind for an 8-7 victory.
Brady Yeryar had a single and double and also recorded a save on the mound for Shakamak, now 1-1. Luke Cornelius homered for the Lakers.
Kyler Dixon had a two-run homer and Kendall Gregg also homered for North. The Patriots play Tuesday at Sullivan.
- Terre Haute South 9, Casey 5 -- At South, Brady Wilson and Levi Weidenbenner combined to go 7 for 7 as the Braves picked up an interstate win.
Wilson was 4 for 4 with a double, scoring three runs and driving in two, while Levi Weidenbenner was 3 for 3. Collin Knopp was 1 for 3 with four RBI for South, while Nathan Wright was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
For Casey, Luke Overbeck was 1 for 4 with two RBI and Mitchell Wilson was 1 for 2 with a double.
Softball
- Riverton Parke 17, Fountain Central 0 -- At Mecca, the Panthers opened their season with a five-inning Wabash River Conference win as Jayleigh Inman pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Kendall Montgomery was 2 for 3 for the winners, while Lizzy Leitgabel had a hit, four RBI and four stolen bases.
- Clay City 4, Greencastle 3, 8 innings -- At Greencastle, Hannah Harris hit two homers and drove in three runs as the Eels prevailed in extra innings.
Faith Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double for the winners, with Lizzy Sinders pitching all eight innings. Allie Beaman was 2 for 3 and Gloria Brewer 2 for 4 for the Tiger Cubs.
- Barr-Reeve 11, Shakamak 5 -- At Montgomery, Abbi Gilbert homered and Cameron Byrne had three hits but the Lakers fell to 0-2 for the season.
Shakamak plays Tuesday at Terre Haute South.
- Mitchell 3, Linton 1 -- At Mitchell, Linton pitchers allowed just two hits and no earned runs but the Bluejackets pulled out the win in a battle of potential sectional opponents.
Maelee Pilant and Reagan Kearns had doubles for the Miners.
