Audri Spencer had 19 points and Brynlee Clarke added 16 Wednesday as host Northview opened defense of its Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic girls high school basketball tournament.
In other games Wednesday, Terre Haute North overcame an early 9-0 deficit to beat Clay City 61-45, Parke Heritage defeated West Vigo 47-37 and Greencastle downed South Vermillion 51-17.
North has a Conference Indiana road game at Columbus North on Dec. 29 and Northview plays Bloomington North in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 30.
Otherwise, the State Farm Classic resumes and will be completed with eight games Jan. 2 at Northview.
Semifinal games begin at 10 a.m. that day with Greencastle, 9-4, playing Parke Heritage, 11-3, followed by the Patriots against the Knights. North is currently 6-9, Northview 10-2.
Losers' bracket games are at 1 p.m., 3-10 West Vigo against 0-12 South Vermillion, followed at 2:30 by 3-10 Clay City against 0-12 Cloverdale.
The third-place game on Jan. 2 is at 4 p.m., followed by the seventh-place game at 5:30, the fifth-place game at 7 and the championship at 8:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
- Columbus North 60, Terre Haute South 44 -- At Columbus, the host Bull Dogs dominated the last two quarters after an even first half Wednesday in Conference Indiana action.
South, 5-3 overall and 0-1 in Conference Indiana, meets Edgewood on Monday in the opening round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Columbus North, 6-3 and 1-0, plays Norwell on Tuesday at the Noblesville Tournament.
- North Central 46, Dugger Union 42 -- At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds survived a spirited game against the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Now 3-3, North Central begins play at the Clay City Tournament on Tuesday against Tri-West. Dugger, which got 12 points each from Carter Hall and Parker Racey on Wednesday, hosts Washington Catholic on Dec. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.