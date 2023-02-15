Visiting Edgewood made four free throws down the stretch to hold off Northview 66-60 in Western Indiana Conference high school basketball Tuesday night.
The Knights finished their conference season with a 5-5 record and are 8-13 overall heading into Friday's home game against Clay City.
Edgewood, 9-12 but 7-3 in the WIC, is at Mitchell on Friday.
In another high school basketball game:
- Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48 -- At Sullivan, Class A's top-ranked Cardinals were tough at the foul line in overcoming an early lead by the Golden Arrows.
Quentin Ross was 6 for 6 at the line in the fourth quarter for Bloomfield, 18-3. The Cardinals are at North Knox on Friday.
Sullivan, 15-6 after a third straight loss, hosts Cloverdale that night.
Women's college basketball
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 64, Brescia 58 -- At Owensboro, Ky., the Pomeroys came from 16 points down at halftime to notch a River States Conference win.
Abby Worley had 20 points off the bench to lead SMWC, now 15-10 and 7-10 in the RSC. The Pomeroys have qualified for the conference tournament for the first time.
Brooklynn Jones added 14 points and Avalee Jeffers 11 for the Pomeroys, who host Oakland City in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
Men's college volleyball
- Roosevelt 3, SMWC 1 -- At the Knoerle Center, the host Pomeroys fell to 1-9 after a 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 28-26 loss Tuesday.
Mark Zmojdzin had 13 kills and Christian Green 11 for SMWC, Andrej Lindner had 15 digs and Ethan Martins 30 assists.
