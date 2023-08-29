Lauren Tilley scored twice and M.J. Fry once in the last six minutes Tuesday evening as Northview pulled away from West Vigo 5-2 in Western Indiana Conference girls high school soccer.
The boys game between the two rivals was played later Tuesday. A score was not available before the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
Boys tennis
• Northview 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, Northview bounced back from a pair of Western Indiana Conference losses Saturday to defeat West Vigo in Monday’s WIC match.
The Knights got victories from Brayden Goff at No. 1 singles, Derek Morrison at No. 3 singles, and from their No. 2 doubles team Kamden Kellett and Zac Buell. Colton Enyeart at No. 2 singles and Bryce Easton and Jayce Noblitt at No. 1 doubles won for the Vikings.
West Vigo (1-4 overall, 1-3 WIC) plays at Sullivan at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Northview took a 4-2 record into Tuesday match at Terre Haute South.
On Saturday, the Knights dropped two boys high school tennis matches against WIC rivals Indian Creek and Edgewood at Ellettsville. The Knights lost 3-2 to Indian Creek and 4-1 to Edgewood.
Monday
Singles — Brayden Goff (N) def Brandon Dailey 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Gavin Roark 6-3, 6-3; Derek Morrison (N) def. Jack Readinger 6-1, 6-4; Bryce Easton-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Caden Schrader-Joshua Fowler 6-1, 7-5; Kamden Kellett-Zac Buell (N) def. Christian Foltz-Bennett Evans 6-4, 6-2.
JV — Northview won 4-1.
Saturday
Indian Creek 3, Northview 2
Singles — Peyton Strunk (IC) def. Brayden Goff 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Gavin Roark 6-2, 6-2; Derek Morrison (N) def. Alan Ellis 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Trent Volz-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Caden Schrader-Joshua Fowler 6-1 6-0; Kamden Kellett-Zac Buell (N) def. Mason Frische-Nick Winters 7-5, 6-3.
Edgewood 4, Northview 1
Singles — Andrew Paul (E) def. Brayden Goff 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Mitch Deckard (E) def. Gavin Roark 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Carter Cheaney (E) def. Derek Morrison 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Quinn Norris-Dane Weisner (E) def. Caden Schrader-Joshua Fowler 6-4, 6-1; Kamden Kellett-Zac Buell (N) def. Jailyn Luedeman-Austin Nunn 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
• Arrows third in own invitational — Sullivan played third in the Arrows Invitational on their home court Saturday.
Princeton took first with 15 team points, followed by Evansville North with 13, Sullivan third with 13 (on a tiebreaker) and South Knox fourth with nine.
Sullivan (now 6-4) had Houston Ferree win his No. 1 singles flight with wins against Evansville North in the first round and Princeton in the second round.
Girls tennis
• Maroons place second — Robinson finished second in the Effingham St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday, trailing only Teutopolis.
Teutopolis took first with 39 points, while Robinson finished with 34, followed by St. Anthony 25, Mattoon 23, Morton 23 (tie), Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Decatur St. Teresa 10, Greenville 9, Teutopolis JV 6, Robinson JV 4, Effingham JV 4, St. Anthony JV 3, Mt. Zion JV 1, Charleston 0.
Individually for Robinson, Annie List won No. 1 singles, Lauren Staller won No. 2 singles, Hannah Hevron took third in No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower took fourth, and the No. 2 doubles team of Lindsey Hevron and Anna Hargrave took third.
Prep volleyball
Monday
• Terre Haute North 3, Sullivan 0 — At North, the Patriots downed the Golden Arrows by scores of 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Sullivan, 7-2, hosted Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
• Northview 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights picked up a Western Indiana Conference win.
• Lions games on Hudl — This year, all Marshall (Ill.) home matches will be livestreamed on Hudl TV. In addition, many of the away matches will be livestreamed. There is no cost to watch. Just click on the link below to the Marshall High School Volleyball Hudl Link:
https://fan.hudl.com/United-States/IL/Marshall/organization/14708/ Marshall-High-School
Girls golf
• Braves now 19th — Terre Haute South is ranked 19th in the state in a poll released Monday.
The Braves had been ranked 13th prior to their appearance at last weekend’s Hall of Fame Classic at The Legends that included 18 teams in the top 20. Carmel, which finished second there Saturday, is now ranked first in the state, followed by HofF champion Homestead.
College honors
• Sycamore earns MVC Freshman of Week — Indiana State libero Macy Lengacher on Monday was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the opening weekend of play.
Lengacher registered 40 digs (3.64 per set) over Indiana State’s first three matches of the season, recording double-digit digs on two occasions during the opening weekend of play. She tallied a team-leading 15 digs in the season opening loss to Xavier and had 16 digs in the Sycamores’ win over Alabama State.
Lengacher averaged at least three digs per set in each of Indiana State’s three matches, while her 40 total digs and 3.64 digs per set are the most among MVC freshmen. She also added four service aces, finishing with two each against Xavier and Alabama State.
The weekly honor is the first of Lengacher’s career and the first MVC Freshman of the Week honor for a Sycamore since the opening weekend of the 2018 season. Indiana State’s last weekly honor prior to Monday’s announcement came in November 2021.
Lengacher and the Sycamores will head to St. Charles, Mo., for the Lindenwood Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Sycamores open the weekend with a Friday twinbill against ULM and Austin Peay before closing play Saturday against Lindenwood.
