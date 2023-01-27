Host Northview snapped a five-game winning streak in boys high school basketball Friday night, beating Cloverdale 64-43 in a Western Indiana Conference game.
The Knights led just 30-24 at halftime, but outscored their visitors 17-5 in the third quarter and coasted home.
Now 5-10 overall, 4-4 in the WIC, Northview hosts Crawfordsville on Saturday. Cloverdale, 1-15 and 1-7, hosts Eastern Greene on Saturday.
In other high school basketball Friday:
- Parke Heritage 61, Riverton Parke 38 — At Mecca, Treigh Schelsky had 18 points, Max Dowd 11 and Renn Harper 10 as the visiting Wolves won a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 11-7, 3-1 in the WRC, Parke Heritage hosts Attica on Thursday. Riverton Parke, 6-9 and 1-3, got 11 points from Ashton Hines and 10 from Mathew Mullins and plays at Seeger that night.
- Bloomfield 68, North Central 38 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Cardinals dominated a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Now 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the SWIAC, Bloomfield hosts North Daviess on Thursday. North Central, 8-7 and 0-4, hosts Shakamak on Saturday.
- Shakamak 70, South Vermillion 61 — At Jasonville, J.T. May had 25 points and eight rebounds and Kayne Wade scored 17 as the Lakers won a nonconference game.
South Vermillion got all its points from four players — Luke Bush with 20, Aden Wallace with 17 and Brayson Shoults and Elliott Corenflos with 12 each.
South Vermillion, 6-10, plays Thursday at North Vermillion. Shakamak, 8-7, is at North Central on Saturday.
- Linton 79, Eastern Greene 42 — At Little Cincinnati, the visiting Miners took another step toward a SWIAC championship.
Joey Hart had 33 points for Linton, now 16-1 and 5-0 in the SWIAC. The Miners host North Knox on Saturday and the Thunderbirds, 4-12 and 1-4, are at Cloverdale.
- North Daviess 72, Clay City 43 — At Clay City, the visiting Cougars were victorious in a SWIAC matchup.
Clay City, now 12-6 and 1-3, plays Saturday at White River Valley. North Daviess, 15-3 and 5-1, hosts Orleans on Saturday.
- Paris 50, Marshall 41 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won at Eveland Gym in the seventh-place game of the Little Illini Tournament that was snowed out on Wednesday.
Paris, 10-14, is at Robinson next Friday. Marshall, 2-19, is at West Vigo on Wednesday.
- Robinson 48, Mt. Carmel 46 — At Olney, Ill., the Maroons won the fifth-place game at the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Robinson, 14-9, plays Mounds Meridian on Saturday afternoon at Pinckneyville. Mt. Carmel, 15-10, hosts Casey next Friday.
Track
- Podium finish for Norton — At Louisville, Ky., Indiana State's Brett Norton placed third in men's weight throw for the Sycamores' best showing on the opening day of the Lenny Lyles Invitational.
Competition continues Saturday.
- Rose men, women both second — At Rose-Hulman, the host men's team was second behind Washington (St. Louis) in Friday Night Spikes No. 3.
Tim Youndt won triple jump and 60-meter hurdles, while Antoine Cooper took shot put and Tyce Miller the 60-meter dash.
The Engineer women also trailed only Wash. U as Rofiat Adeyemi won long jump and Elsa King won the 3,000-meter run.
Men's volleyball
- Cornerstone 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, the first men's volleyball match in school history went to the visitors by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 Friday.
"We played hard. Even when we were struggling to make plays or stop the other team, the heart, intensity never gave up," SMWC coach Ian Harris said.
"That's a really good team we played, a team that's used to going through wars; we've never done any of that. We led and led big in two of the sets. We have to learn how to finish. We have to learn how to sustain it. That will all come in time."
Mark Zmodizin had 14 kills to pace the Pomeroy attack, while Ethan Martins had 23 assists and Zon Mendiola had 15 digs.
The same two teams play at 11 a.m. Saturday, while SMWC has a second match that day against the University of Health Science and Pharmacy at 3 p.m.
Swimming
- School record for Gray — At South Bend, Indiana State's Marni Gray set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly at the opening day of the Tim Welsh Classic at Notre Dame.
Competition continues Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.