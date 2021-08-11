Grace Kidwell's 39 helped Terre Haute South's golf team improve to 2-0 as it outscored Greencastle 193-229 at Tiger Pointe.
Abi English had the second-best score for the Braves with a 47. Greencastle was led by Kadence Shaner's 50.
TH SOUTH (193) — Grace Kidwell 39, Abi English 47, Abby Clark 52, Presley White 55, Ellie Anderson 55, Gabbie Blakeney 58, Fin Sawyer 60.
GREENCASTLE (229) — Kadence Shaner 50, Rylie Tuttle 56, Lilli Oliver 58, Rhylee Chavez 65, Emma Callahan 69, Grace Long 71, Emily Gray WD.
Next — TH South (2-0) next host the Braves Invitational at Rea Park on Saturday.
Football
• ISU gets academic recognition — Three Indiana State football student-athletes earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference President's Council Academic Award while a program high 24 student-athletes earned Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award accolades.
The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through Fall 2020 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2021. Also, 281 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters (freshmen are not eligible.)
In addition, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its 2020-21 Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2020 or Spring 2021), must have been a member of the football team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall. Nearly 800 student-athletes earned Honor Roll recognition.
PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD - Dante Hendrix, Michael Thomas, Harry Van Dyne.
COMMISSIONER'S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD - Henrik Barndt, Dawson Basinger, Jackson Byrne, Dakota Caton, Daijon Collins, Noah Ellison, Dante Hendrix, Dayveon Higgs, Lucas Hunter, Tanner Klein, Zach Larkin, Max Morgan-Elliott, Travis Reiner, Gunnar See, Alan Selzer, Jack Sherman, Joel Stevens, Michael Thomas, Anthony Thompson, Connor Tierney, Harry Van Dyne, Jose Vazquez IV, Tynan Williams, Henry Woodcock.
HONOR ROLL - Henrik Barndt, Dawson Basinger, Ike Branson, Kaleb Brewer, Kelvin Broome Jr., Geoffrey Brown, Jackson Byrne, Ethan Cain, Dakota Caton, Cade Chambers, Daijon Collins, Kaleal Davis, Gavin Dineen, Isaiah Edwards, Johnathan Edwards, Noah Ellison, Tyce Ferrell, Matthew Griffin, Michael Griffin, Ty Hambright, Caleb Hamilton, Wyatt Harwood, Dante Hendrix, Carter Herrin, Garrett Hickman, Dayveon Higgs, Ethan Hoover, Lucas Hunter, Jarin Johnson, Peterson Kerlegrand, Tanner Klein, Zach Larkin, Jordan Lawrence, Bryce Love, Hunter Lunsford, Johnny May, Phazione McClurge, Nehemiah Montague, Rontrez Morgan, Max Morgan-Elliott, Kaelub Newman, JP Osafo, Cade Peratt, Malachi Qualls, Travis Reiner, Teely Rhyne, CJ Rutherford, Jack Schmitz, Spencer Schneider, Gunnar See, Alan Selzer, Jack Sherman, TJ Simpson, Connor Smith, Matt Sora, Joel Stevens, Michael Thomas, Anthony Thompson, Connor Tierney, Harry Van Dyne, Jose Vazquez IV, Michael Vazquez, Ray Vollmer, Mekhi Ware, Josh Weichel, David Whittemore, Tynan Williams, Henry Woodcock, Aaron Young.
