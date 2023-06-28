West Vigo's Ben Kearns and Carter Murphy have been named to the Class 3A all-state team by Prep Baseball Report.
Kearns is listed as an outfielder and Murphy as an infielder after they helped the Vikings to an outstanding season that ended in a regional game.
Other PBR selections included Linton's Luke McDonald, listed as a utility player on the Class 2A team, and Shakamak's Brady Yeryar and Bloomfield's Brett Sherrard on the Class A team; Yeryar is listed as an infielder, Sherrard as a utility player.
Also on the Class A team are two pitchers Yeryar and his teammates faced in semistate play, Peyton Merica of Rising Sun and Seth Wagler of state runner-up Barr-Reeve.
Golf
- Twice as nice — Hulman Links was the site of two holes-in-one in a three-day span recently.
On Monday, Fred Reynolds used a 5-iron to ace the 182-yard 13th hole, a shot witnessed by Tim Mundy and Dave Monroney.
On Wednesday, Todd Sloop used a 7-iron for his hole-in-one on the 175-yard eighth hole. Rea Park professional Dave Kennedy was the witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.