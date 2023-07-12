After the departure of longtime assistant coach Brian Smiley, the Indiana State baseball program has added former University of Missouri assistant Jason Hagerty to the Sycamores' staff.
Smiley took the head-coaching job at Miami (Ohio) University last month.
On Wednesday, ISU head coach Mitch Hannahs' choice of Hagerty as a new assistant was announced through an ISU sports information news release. At Missouri, he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers from July 2020 to June 2023.
During his tenure with the Tigers, Hagerty helped recruit the No. 17-ranked 2024 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, and helped evaluate, recruit and retain the current Missouri baseball team. He served as the program's hitting coach, as well as leading instruction for the Tiger catchers. He originally joined the Mizzou baseball staff in January 2019 as a student-manager.
In Hagerty's three seasons with the Tigers, he had a hand in shaping five Major League Baseball draft picks including 2023 selection Luke Mann taken the 14th round of the MLB draft this week. Additional picks he worked with included former first-round selection Kameron Misner, as well as Torin Montgomery, Joshua Day and Chris Cornelius, according to the ISU release.
Hagerty spent 2009 through 2016 playing in the professional baseball ranks in the San Diego Padres organization. He was a six-time spring-training invitee and spent five years at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He was a 2011 Baseball America Top 10 Prospect and was the 2010 Padres Minor League player of the Year. Hagerty was originally chosen in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Padres.
Prior to his professional career, Hagerty starred for three years (2007-09) at the University of Miami (Fla.). He was the team’s captain and MVP in the 2009 season and was named to the NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament team. He also was a key part of the 2008 squad that earned the College World Series No. 1 national seed after winning the ACC.
Golf
• DeHart wins — At Brazil, Chris DeHart won his first Forest Park club championship on Sunday by a single stroke.
The annual tournament at the Brazil course shifted to 27 holes after wet weather forced Saturday's play to be postponed. As a result, players were flighted for the final nine holes, based on Sunday's first 18 holes of play.
DeHart fired a 68 on the first 18 holes, and then a 30 on the final nine for a 27-hole total of 98. That edged Ben Goshen and Ben Meyers, who both shot 99s with identical rounds of 66 and 33.
Beyond the championship flight, Michael Moore won the first flight and Brian Downing the second flight. Mark Schmidt took the senior flight, while Bill Lovett won the super-senior flight.
Forest Park club championship scores
Championship flight — Chris DeHart 68-30 98, Ben Goshen 66-33 99, Ben Myers 66-33 98, Troy Farris 68-35 103.
First flight — Michael Moore 70-33 103, Nick McCollum 69-35 104, Seth Payton 75-32 107, Nick Bonomo 73-34 107.
Second flight — Brian Downing 73-38 111, Dan Moreland 76-37 113, Jeff Yocum 75-41 115, Patrick Dighton 78-40.
Senior flight — Mark Schmidt 66-34 100, Wayne Loughmiller 69-35 104, Steve Paquin 68-37 105, Rob Jones 76-37 113.
Super-senior flight (18 holes) — Bill Lovett 75, Larry Persinger 80, Dave Monts 81, John Tribble 84.
Next — The Brazil Open is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Forest Park.
