On Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians inked 19 of 21 draft picks from 2023, including former Indiana State starting pitcher Matt Jachec, who was selected in the 18th round as the No. 548 pick.
The 6-foot, right-handed slinger is fresh off NCAA regional and Missouri Valley Conference tournament and regular-season championships in Terre Haute.
The Hampshire, Ill. native was the weekend opening starter this campaign with the Sycamores. He went 7-4 this year across 16 starts as ISU (45-17) claimed it’s first regional crown since 1986.
The first team MVC honoree had a 4.05 ERA as a redshirt junior.
I I I
In other baseball news:
- With the Bristol State Liners, Indiana State outfielder Jordan Austin racked up an All-Star nod for the Appalachian League’s midseason showcase game.
Coming into Tuesday’s exhibition, he led his squad with 14 base thefts and has 13 RBIs and 17 runs. Austin, who redshirted this season as a freshman after transferring from Missouri, is batting .298 this summer.
